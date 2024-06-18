Nats' Bats Stifled In Series Opening Loss

June 18, 2024 - Carolina League (CarL)

FREDERICKSBURG, VA - The FredNats had their chances, but could not capitalize as Down East won the series opener 6-1. FXBG is 33-31 following the defeat, and Down East improved to 35-28.

After a scoreless first inning, Down East took the early lead in the top of the second. Tommy Specht struck with an RBI single, then Chandler Pollard followed with another single up the chute to make it 2-0 Down East.

Fredericksburg struck back in the home half of the frame, as Caleb Farmer scored on a triple by Everett Cooper III. Seth Shuman fired a scoreless third inning to finish his start, then Bryan Sanchez followed with two shutout innings out of the 'pen to keep the deficit at just one run.

The Nats had the tying and even winning runs on base in the fifth and sixth innings, but could not get the key hit.

Down East extended their lead in the top of the seventh, on an E5 then a double off the bat of Marcus Smith to make it 4-1. Jesus Lopez tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth, as the Wood Ducks won 6-1. Justin Sanchez (3-2) picked up the win, Seth Shuman (0-2) took the loss, and Victor Simeon earned his second save.

In game two, Bryan Polanco (4-1, 3.47) opposes the lefty Brayan Mendoza (3-2, 2.28) in a 7:05 start.

