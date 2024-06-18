Ballers on Wrong End of Comeback in 5-4 Loss to Pelicans

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. - The Kannapolis Cannon Ballers jumped ahead to a, 2-0, lead in the first inning, but surrendered a trio of runs at the hands of the Myrtle Beach Pelicans in the ninth inning, falling, 5-4, Tuesday night at Atrium Health Ballpark.

With the loss, Kannapolis still is short of 40 wins in the half, dropping to 39-24, still in first place in the Carolina League South division. Myrtle Beach jumps to seven games under .500 at 28-35 on the season with their comeback win.

RHP Jake Bockenstedt tossed an effective five innings in his ninth start of the season, striking out six while allowing one run on three hits. RHP Tyler Davis struck out one in two innings in relief of Bockenstedt, allowing one run on three hits with two walks along the way.

The Ballers took the first lead of the game in the bottom of the first with Arxy Hernandez driving in a pair of runs while reaching on a fielding error. The hard-hit ball scored Rikuu Nishida and Matt Hogan to hand Kannapolis a, 2-0, lead.

Alfonsin Rosario put the Pelicans on the board in the top of the fourth with a solo home run, cutting the lead to, 2-1, for the Ballers.

Mikey Kane handed Kannapolis another insurance run in the bottom of the fourth, crushing his third home run of the year to extend the Ballers lead to, 3-1, after four.

Myrtle Beach did not give up, inching back at, 3-2, in the top of the sixth with a Jacob Wetzel solo home run to right field.

Kannapolis earned their third inning of offense in the bottom of the seventh inning on a Nishida RBI triple, scoring Ryan Burrowes to push the lead to, 4-2, after seven.

The Pelicans were down to their final strike in the top of the ninth but found offense from Drew Bowser's second home run of the year to cut the advantage for Kannapolis at, 4-3. Later in the inning, Reginald Preciado delivered an RBI single to center field, scoring Ismael Mena. Finally, Alexis Hernandez crossed the plate on a wild pitch from Nick Altermatt, handing the Pelicans their first lead of the night that they did not cough up.

After losing a game in Myrtle Beach to rain in mid-April, the Cannon Ballers and Pelicans will make up the game as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Wednesday. RHP Manuel Veloz gets the start for game one, while RHP Jake Peppers takes the mound for game two. In between games, the Cannon Ballers will retire Jackie Robinson's number 42 at Atrium Health Ballpark.

Fans can purchase tickets for Wednesday's doubleheader or any remaining home games at kcballers.com or at the F&M Bank Box Office located at Atrium Health Ballpark.

