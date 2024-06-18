Sox Walk-Off GreenJackets in 2-1 Win

SALEM, Va. - Standing in from the left side, Red Sox No. 18 prospect Antonio Anderson sensed a chance to strike. With runners dancing off of first and second, two down and the game tied at 1, Anderson waited to take advantage, and secure yet another signature moment in his young career in Salem.

Not wasting any time and swinging at the first pitch he saw, the 18-year old from Atlanta fisted off a pitch inside, broke his bat and proceeded to deposit one into shallow left field.

Racing off second the moment the bat hit the ball, Andy Lugo hauled around third, got the green light and would score with ease. Anderson was the hero and the Sox were winners on Tuesday afternoon in Salem by a final score of 2-1 over the Augusta GreenJackets (26-37).

The scoring got started early on. Brooks Brannon's 3-for-4 day started with an RBI double through the right side, and in a flash, the Sox had a 1-0 lead in the first.

That's where we remained until the eighth. Right-hander Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz was dealing for Salem in the one-run win, tossing five innings of shutout ball, limiting Augusta to just a mere two hits.

It wasn't until the top of the eighth in which the GreenJackets would strike. Bryson Worrell's one-out triple set up a Kade Kern game-tying sacrifice fly, setting the stage for Anderson to win it in the bottom of the ninth.

Right-hander Nathanael Cruz (4-3) picked up the win for the Sox in one inning of relief, keeping Augusta off the scoreboard in the top half of the frame.

The Red Sox and GreenJackets continue their six-game set on Wednesday evening when they return to Carilion Clinic Field for a 7:05 p.m. ET first pitch. Right-hander Luis Cohen gets the ball.

