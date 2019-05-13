Parkview Field's Gates to Open Early for Fans on Colts Night this Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Parkview Field's gates will open to fans at 5:35 p.m. on Thursday for Indianapolis Colts Night when the TinCaps host the Lansing Lugnuts in a 7:05 p.m. game.

Typically the ballpark opens up 60 minutes prior to first pitch on a non-fireworks night. Though no fireworks are scheduled for Thursday, the gates will open 90 minutes before first pitch for fans to get autographs from Colts star running back Marlon Mack and standout defensive end Jabaal Sheard.

It's all part of "Colts At Bat," the team's traveling marketing campaign featuring players and cheerleaders, that's headed to Parkview Field for a fifth consecutive season.

The Colts will provide several elements for fans attending the game, including player autographs prior to the first pitch (5:35-6:45), cheerleader autographs (7:30-end of the 5th inning) and performances, an appearance by Blue, free Colts giveaways, and more. Fans may also sign up for one of the Colts Official Fan Clubs and register to win Colts tickets.

Fans must purchase a ticket to the baseball game in order to participate in the "Colts at Bat" activities inside Parkview Field. Visit colts.com/events for more details.

It'll also be a Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Rudy's, featuring $1 domestic draft beers and other specials. Tickets are available at TinCapsTickets.com, the Parkview Field Ticket Office, and by calling 260-482-6400.

Special Notes: The Colts encourage all fans to arrive early at Parkview Field. The line for player and cheerleader autographs may be cut off at any time to ensure the tour remains on schedule. Inclement weather or traffic may cause for late arrival or early departure. All Summer Tour events will take place rain or shine. Fans will be allowed one autograph person; fans may get back in line for additional autographs. All Colts event times are local.

