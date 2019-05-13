Chiefs Split DH Against Beloit

Peoria, IL - The Peoria Chiefs split the doubleheader with the Beloit Snappers, falling 2-1 in game one and winning 2-0 in game two on Monday. The split moves the Chiefs to 16-18 on the season as they prepare for game three of this five-game series Tuesday at 6:35 p.m.

After a scoreless first inning for both teams, Beloit got on the board in the top of the second against Chiefs starter Kyle Leahy. Logan Farrar and Anthony Churlin started with back-to-back singles and with one out Devin Foyle singled to score Farrar for the 1-0 lead. Skyler Weber singled in the next at-bat to score Churlin from second to increase the lead to 2-0.

The Chiefs cut into the deficit with a run in the bottom of the fourth against Beloit starter Aiden McIntyre. Nolan Gorman was the first Chief to reach base when he was hit by a pitch with one out in the bottom of the fourth. Brendan Donovan got the Chiefs first hit of the day with a two-out double to score Gorman and cut the deficit to 2-1. Leandro Cedeno singled to put runners at the corners but the Snappers were able to work out of the jam to keep their lead.

Leahy (1-3) took the loss after pitching 5 1/3 innings, allowing two runs on eight hits with one walk and five strikeouts. Thomas St. Clair pitched a perfect 1 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.

The Chiefs broke the scoreless tie in game two in the bottom of the third against Beloit starter Adam Reuss. Josh Shaw singled to start the inning and Wadye Ynfante reached on a fielding error to put runners on first and second. Shaw was thrown out attempting to steal third, Ynfante advanced to second and scored on an infield pop-up by Ivan Herrera that fell out of the reach of Cooper Goldby for the 1-0 lead. Gorman walked to put runners on first and second and Herrera scored on the single by Cedeno to put the Chiefs up 2-0.

The Snappers got the tying run in scoring position in the top of the seventh with two outs, but Sebastian Tabata struck out Churlin to secure the Chiefs win.

Mike Brettell took the no decision, pitching 3 1/3 shutout innings, allowing three hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Edgar Escobar (1-0) got his first win of the season, pitching 2 1/3 shutout innings allowing only one walk and striking out four. Tabata got his second save of the season, pitching the final 1 1/3 innings

The Chiefs continue their five-game series with the Beloit Snappers Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Promotions can be found on the team website or social media accounts. Peoria will start RH Cole Aker (0-2, 7.83) against Beloit RH Chase Cohen (3-4, 6.89). The broadcast can be heard, starting with the Pre-Game Show at 6:20 p.m. on the Peoria Chiefs Tune-In Page, which is free and also has a free app for smartphones and tablets.

