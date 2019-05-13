Bees' D. C. Arendas named Midwest League Player of the Week

May 13, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Burlington Bees News Release





Burlington, Iowa - Minor League Baseball has named Burlington Bees' first baseman D. C. Arendas the Midwest League Player of the Week covering May 6-12.

In six games, Arendas averaged .381, had an on base percentage of .480 and slugged 1.000. The North Carolina native had three triples, three home runs, five runs batted in and scored three runs for the week. The Bees played three games at Bowling Green and three games against Dayton. Arendas was eight for 21 at the plate.

Signed as a free agent in February of this year, the South Carolina alum had been out of baseball since completing his college eligibility in 2016. He was living in Texas working with younger players when the Los Angeles Angels scouted him at a facility near his home. A good spring training earned him a spot on the Burlington roster.

For the year Arendas is hitting .268 in 24 games. He has walked 17 times, carries a .424 on base percentage and is slugging .973.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.