Hot Rods Game Notes

About Saturday Night... Another pitcher's duel marked the finale of the three-game series against the Clinton LumberKings. The Hot Rods started off the rubber game by scoring a run in the second inning when Chris Betts doubled to lead off the innings, then came around thanks to a wild pitch and a passed ball to take a 1-0 lead. In the sixth, Wander Franco singled, stole second, then scored on an RBI double by Kaleo Johnson for the second run. That would prove to be all the Hot Rods needed. Starter Alan Strong pitched into the seventh inning, allowing a run in the seventh, but Cristofer Ogando worked out of a bases-loaded jam to end the inning, preserving a 2-1 lead.Joel Peguero then came on and finished off the LumberKings by recording a six-out save, securing a second-consecutive series victory with the 2-1 win.

Sterling Starters... The Hot Rods have started off the home stand by scoring just 18 runs over six games (3.0 per contest), but have nonetheless gone 4-2 thanks to a pitching staff that has allowed only 17 runs in that span, in large part thanks to a string of stingy performances by starting pitchers. During the current homestand, Bowling Green starters have allowed a combined seven runs in 36.1 innings, good for a 1.73 ERA. Four different starters have collected quality starts, and five of the six games have seen the BG starter allow one or zero runs. On the season, the Hot Rod starters are only 11-10 as a group, but rank third in the Midwest League with a 2.93 ERA and lead the loop with 178.0 innings and 215 strikeouts.

You Can Betts On It... Chris Betts continued to break out of his slump with another big game on Saturday. After doubling and reaching base three times on Friday night, Betts went 3-for-3 with two doubles and a hit by pitch on Saturday. Those two performances alonehave raised his batting average 36 points, rising from the Mendoza Line up to .236. After going 5-for-45 (.111) over 14 games spanning April 22-May 8, Betts went 5-for-6 in the series vs. Clinton, swatting three doubles, driving in a run, and scoring three times.

Moving In, Moving Out... The Hot Rods made a pair of moves on Monday, as Joe Ryan and Justin Marsden were both promoted to Class-A Advanced Charlotte, becoming the second and third Hot Rods to earn a promotion this season. In their place, pitchers Cristofer Sanchez and Miller Hogan were re-assigned to Bowling Green. Sanchez, a 22-year-old left-hander, spent 2018 split between Princeton and Hudson Valley. Hogan, a 22-year-old righty, spent 2018 with Hudson Valley and previously made one appearance with Charlotte earlier this season.

BG to the Big Leagues... Sunday saw another former Hot Rod reach the Major Leagues, as 2012 Hot Rod Parker Markel made his debut for the Seattle Mariners at Boston, allowing two runs in one inning of relief. Markel is already the sixth Bowling Green alum to make his ML debut in 2019 and the 48th overall to reach the majors. Markel enjoyed a strong season in Bowling Green, going 11-5 with a 3.53 ERA over 24 starts, striking out 96 batters in 120.0 innings. He is tied for fourth in franchise history for wins in a season and finished the 2012 campaign fourth in the Midwest League in victories.

Saturday's Notes... Betts collected his eighth multi-hit game of the season and his second in a row...Betts also tied a season-high with three hits...Johnson extended his hitting streak to six games... Tony Pena collected his fourth multi-hit game, tying a season-high with his two hits...Strong worked 6.1 innings, the longest start of his career and the second-longest appearance of his career (7.0 innings in relief on May 5 at Peoria)...Bowling Green hit into three double plays, tying a season high (also 4/13 vs. Fort Wayne)...The Hot Rods have had seven of their 11 games in May decided by one run, going 5-2 in those contests (6-5 overall)...BG is now 18-8 in games against a right-handed starter...The Hot Rods are 7-4 in one-run games...BG is 12-6 when they score first...Bowling Green is 16-4 when they out-hit their opponents...The Hot Rods are 6-1 in rubber games this season...Bowling Green is 18-11 all-time against Clinton, 6-8 at Bowling Green Ballpark...

