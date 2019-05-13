Rattlers Crack 18 Hits in 11-6 Win over Kane County

May 13, 2019 - Midwest League (MWL) - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release





GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had their biggest offensive output of the season on Monday night as they beat the Kane County Cougars 11-6 at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. Wisconsin collected 18 hits in the contest, got two homers from Yeison Coca, and scored all the runs they would need in an eight-run second inning.

Coca put the Rattlers (16-18) up 1-0 with a two-out, solo home run in the bottom of the first.

Kane County (21-16) tied the game with an RBI grounder in the top of the second.

Wisconsin grabbed control of the game with an eight-run second inning. The first six Rattlers to bat in the inning reached base. Antonio Piñero started the inning with a walk and Je'Von Ward followed with a double. Korry Howell put the Rattlers up 3-1 with a double that scored both runners. Brice Turang kept the line moving with an RBI triple to score Howell and that brought Coca back to the plate.

Coca crushed a 3-2 pitch to right for his second home run of the game and the Rattlers were up 7-1. That homer knocked Kane County starter Jackson Goddard out of the game.

David Fry almost went back-to-back with Coca when he crushed a pitch from reliever Ryan Miller to the wall in left-center. Centerfielder Alek Thomas leapt and got a glove on the ball, but couldn't hang on and Fry wound up with a triple. Chad McClanahan drove in Fry with a grounder to make it 8-1.

The final run of the inning scored on a throwing error after an infield single by Jesús Lujano.

A two-out error in the top of the third inning allowed a run for score for the Cougars.

Ward got the run back for the Rattlers by beating out an infield single with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth and the Rattlers had a 10-2 advantage.

Blaze Alexander hit a two-run homer run with two outs in the top of the fifth inning and the Cougars had cut their deficit to six runs.

Fry hit a ball in the fifth inning to a place no Kane County fielder could catch it. The ball left the yard in left-center for his fourth home run of the season.

The Cougars got another home run, this one a solo shot from Zac Almond in the eighth inning, to make the score 11-5.

Alexander plated one more run for the Cougars with a two-out RBI single in the top of the ninth, but they would get no closer.

All nine Timber Rattlers hitters had at least one hit on Monday. Eight of the nine had at least two hits in the game. Jesús Lujano was the only Rattler to have three hits.

The win was the third straight for Wisconsin and their four victory in their last five games.

Game two of the series is scheduled for Tuesday morning. Adam Hill (3-2, 3.62) is the scheduled starting pitcher for Wisconsin. Ryan Weiss (1-2, 3.00) is set to start for the Cougars. Game time is 11:05am.

Members of the FOX 11 Storm Team will be at the park for Weather Day. See what it is like to put together a weather forecast when they put on a pregame show for you from 10:00am to 10:30am.

Take advantage of the Baker Tilly Business Persons Special when you show your business card at the box office. The offer is a box seat ticket, a hot dog or brat, and your choice of beverage for $17 from Baker Tilly, WNAM, and WVBO. This offer is also open to military personnel with valid ID.

Primrose presents the Silver Foxes Deal - box seat ticket, bucket hat, beverage, and brat or hot dog for $17 - to those 55 & older.

If you can't make it out to the game, you can still catch all the action. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM and the TuneIn Radio app starting with the Papa John's Pizza Pregame Show at 10:45am. MiLB.tv subscribers can watch the game over the internet.

R H E

KC 011 020 011 - 6 11 1

WIS 180 110 00x - 11 18 3

Click here for Monday's Boxscore

HOME RUNS:

KC:

Blaze Alexander (3rd, 1 on in 5th inning off Wilfred Salaman, 2 out)

Zac Almond (1st, 0 on in 8th inning off Yohandry Perez, 1 out)

WIS:

Yeison Coca (3rd, 0 on in 1st inning off Jackson Goddard, 2 out)

Yeison Coca (4th, 1 on in 2nd inning off Jackson Goddard, 0 out)

David Fry (4th, 0 on in 5th inning off Ryan Miller, 2 out)

WP: Wilfred Salaman (2-3)

LP: Jackson Goddard (2-2)

TIME: 3:04

ATTN: 1,297

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from May 13, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.