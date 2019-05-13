Dragons Notes for Monday

Monday, May 13, 2019 l Game # 36

Dow Diamond l Midland, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (12-23) at Great Lakes Loons (19-13)

RH Jared Solomon (0-2, 4.07) vs. RH Andre Jackson (2-1, 3.16)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Great Lakes Loons (affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers) in the first game of a three-game series and the start to a seven-game road trip for Dayton that will also include a four-game set in South Bend.

Streaks: The Dragons have lost three straight games after winning four of the previous six.

Last Game: Saturday: Burlington 4, Dayton 1. The Dragons collected just five hits and went 1 for 11 with runners in scoring position. Carlos Rivero was 2 for 4 to lead the offense. Pabel Manzanero had an RBI double, the only Dragons extra base hit.

Team Notes

The Dragons completed their first half schedule against West Division teams on Saturday, going 4-8 against the West.

The Dragons went 2-4 on their six-game home stand that ended Saturday as well.

The Dragons have committed just six errors in their last 12 games (no more than one in any game).

Individual Notes

Pabel Manzanero has hit safely in four straight games.

Dragons shortstop Miguel Hernandez has committed just one error since April 15 covering 20 games.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, May 14 (6:05 p.m.): Dayton RH Ricky Salinas (1-0, 4.85) at Great Lakes RH Zach Willeman (0-0, 0.00)

Wednesday, May 15 (10:35 a.m.): Dayton RH Alexis Diaz (4-1, 7.29) at Great Lakes RH Jeronimo Castro (1-3, 4.21)

