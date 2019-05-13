Fort Wayne Falls in Northeast Ohio

EASTLAKE, Ohio - The TinCaps lost to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians affiliate), 4-3, on a cold Monday night at Classic Park.

Fort Wayne (15-20) fell behind 4-0 before scoring all of its runs in the top of the sixth. In that frame, center fielder Jawuan Harris drew a leadoff walk. Second baseman Xavier Edwards and third baseman Tucupita Marcano then knocked back-to-back singles to load the bases. Right fielder Agustin Ruiz blooped a single to center field that scored Harris. With 24 RBIs on the season, the 19-year-old Ruiz is tied for second in the Midwest League. But the 'Caps weren't done there. Left fielder Dwanya Williams-Sutton drew a bases-loaded walk and shortstop Justin Lopez ripped a run-scoring single. However, after the first six batters of the sixth reached base consecutively, Fort Wayne was unable to tie or take the lead.

Lake County (20-15) scored on the first pitch left-hander Ramon Perez threw as center fielder Quentin Holmes pulled a home run to left field. After that, though he walked five and hit a batter, Perez didn't allow another hit or run through the fourth. But the Captains eventually chased Perez out of the game with a three-run fifth. Along the way in that frame was a controversial play at the plate. Lake County had runners at the corners when Perez's pick-off throw to first base caught Tyler Freeman in a rundown. During the sequence, Holmes, who was at third base, broke for the plate. TinCaps first baseman Lee Solomon threw home to catcher Blake Hunt, who appeared to tag Holmes out before he touched the plate, yet the call didn't go in Fort Wayne's favor.

Following Perez, righty relievers Austin Smith and Henry Henry kept the TinCaps close by each throwing two scoreless innings.

Marcano was the only 'Caps with multiple hits in the game. All seven of Fort Wayne's hits were singles.

Right-hander Shane McCarthy went five-plus innings for Lake County until walking Williams-Sutton with the bases full.

It was 47 degrees at first pitch, but felt more like 42 most of the night with a wind gusting upward of 13 miles per hour.

