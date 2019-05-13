Clinton Beats Bees 7-3 to Open Homestand

After scoring three runs on five hits in the bottom of the first inning, the Burlington Bees could only muster four more knocks the rest of the way and fell to the Clinton Lumberkings 7-3 Monday night. It was the first game of a three game set between the Western Division rivals.

Des Moines Roosevelt High School graduate John Swanda took the loss. He allowed his first earned runs in three starts this season. His record fell to 0-1. Swanda allowed four runs on six hits. He struck out four and walked two.

Bees' third baseman Kevin Maitan was two for four at the dish, with a walk and a run scored. Left fielder Nonie Williams was also two for four. He had an RBI. Right Fielder Francisco Del Valle hit his second home run of the season. It was an absolute bomb to right field.

Clinton pounded out 13 hits against three Burlington pitchers. That tied a season high for hits allowed in a game. They gave up 13 hits to Kane County in a game last month.

