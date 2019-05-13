Timber Rattlers and Neuroscience Group Announce Bike to the Ballpark Program

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers and Neuroscience Group are making a special announcement for National Bike to Work Week. Bike to the Ballpark is a program that allows fans who ride their bicycle to Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium to purchase a discounted ticket.

Fans just have to show their bike helmet at the ticket window and they will receive a dollar off the price of a reserved seat bleacher seat.

The best part is that this offer is just starting this week. The Bike to the Ballpark deal will be available all season long. Bicycle parking is available in the rack by the motorcycle parking spaces on the third base side of Neuroscience Group Field.

Partial season, group ticket packages, and individual game tickets for the 2019 season are on sale now. Tickets are available online, over the phone at (920) 733-4152 or (800) WI-TIMBER and in person. Groups of 20 or more may order tickets over the phone or in person. The Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium Box Office is open from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm Monday through Friday and from 10:00am to 3:00pm on Saturdays.

