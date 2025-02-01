Parekh Notches Four Points, Chernyshov Scores Again In Victory Over Rangers

February 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw Spirit's Ethan Weir and Zayne Parekh on game night

Saginaw, Mich. - The Saginaw Spirit defeated the Kitchener Rangers 5-4 on Saturday, February 1st. Ethan Weir scored his first OHL goal and Zayne had a goal and three assists, while Igor Chernyshov scored for the second consecutive game. Andrew Oke was the starting netminder for Saginaw, recording 22 saves on 26 shots. Jackson Parsons got the start in goal for Kitchener tallying 29 saves on 34 shots.

The Spirit lit the lamp first as Ethan Weir dangled his way into the front of the net and snuck the puck through the five-hole of Parsons for his first OHL goal. Liam Storch and Josh Glavin picked up the assists as Saginaw took a 1-0 lead 3:18 into the game.

Saginaw capitalized on the early powerplay as Michael Misa fired a pass from Igor Chernyshov into the back of the net. Chernyshov and Zayne Parekh tallied the assists making it 2-0 in favor of the Spirit.

Zayne Parekh got loose on breakaway and sniped the puck over the glove of Parsons extending Saginaw's lead to 3-0. Carson Harmer and Calem Mangone recorded the assists midway through the period.

Kitchener finally had an answer 30 seconds later as Trent Swick tucked the puck around the pad of Oke and into the back of the net. Christian Humphreys and Jakub Chromiak got the assists.

After 1: SAG 3 - 1 KIT (Total Shots: 16 - 6)

The Rangers got on the board first in the middle period as Andrew Vermeulen fired a shot that pinballed off two Spirit defenders and into the back of the net. Chris Grisolia and Alexander Bilecki were credited with the assists.

Trent Swick tied the game at 3-3 as he poked the loose puck into the back of the Spirit net. Christian Humphreys and Cameron Reid recorded the assists.

With 7:01 remaining in the period, Kitchener took their first lead of the game as Cameron Reid fired a shot from the blue line and into the top shelf of the Saginaw net. Jack Pridham and Christian Humphreys tallied the assists as the Rangers took a 4-3 lead.

After 2: SAG 3 - 4 KIT (2nd Period Shots: 7 - 12 Totals Shots: 23 - 18)

Midway through the third period, the Spirit tied the game as Igor Chernyshov sniped the puck into the back of the net from the slot. Michael Misa and Zayne Parekh picked up the assists making it a 4-4 game.

Ninety seconds later Zayne Parekh sent a shot from the point that was deflected into the back of the net by Nic Sima to give Saginaw 5-4 lead. Parekh and Dima Zhilkin got the assists.

FINAL: SAG 5 - 4 KIT (3rd Period Shots: 11 - 8 Total Shots: 34 - 26)

Powerplays: SAG 1/4 KIT 1/2

Goaltenders: SAG Andrew Oke (22 Saves / 26 Shots W) KIT Jackson Parsons (29 Saves / 34 Shots L)

Saginaw closes out the weekend home stand as they face off against the Soo Greyhounds on Sunday, February 2nd. Puck drop is set for 5:30 PM.

