Game Notes: Kingston Travels to Flint Looking for Another Two Points on the Weekend

February 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Continuing their weekend road trip tonight in Flint, the Kingston Frontenacs are looking for another two points in the standings tonight south of the border. The black and gold picked up a win in Saginaw on Thursday night in a high scoring 9-5 affair, and are playing a Flint Firebirds team tonight that is wrapping up their third game in as many nights.

Flint picked up a win over a Western Conference titan in the Windsor Spitfires on Thursday night and suffered a shootout defeat to the Kitchener Rangers last night. It's a lot of hockey, so the Fronts need to come out hot and take care of business tonight against the Firebirds.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for today's matchup:

Frontenacs have won 1 of last 3 against the Firebirds

Frontenacs have won just 1 of last 3 when playing in Flint

Just Keep Winning

After an impressive 9-2 win/loss record in January, the Frontenacs are in good position heading into the last two months of the OHL regular season. They found their footing after the trade deadline with their new additions and are starting to build chemistry and are continuing to fill the opposition's net. The Eastern Conference is packed with talent, and the Frontenacs' East Division is going to be a sprint to the finish.

The Brantford Bulldogs are in first in the division with 60 points, the Oshawa Generals also have 60 points in second place, and the Frontenacs are in third with 59 points. After such a strong January, all the Fronts can do is keep winning. They have games in hand on the competition, so their fate is in their own hands at this point. Head Coach Troy Mann is well aware they can only control what they can control and the rest will fall into place.

Players to Watch

Kingston - Tyler Hopkins (#91)

Fresh off his first career OHL hat trick, Tyler Hopkins may have found a new groove. With eight in his last four games, it's safe to say that Hopkins has settled in alongside his new linemate in Joey Willis. Hopkins has used the experience that Willis has to his advantage and the two have definitely found chemistry. It's his NHL draft year, and 'Hoppy' has been performing to what we all know he's capable of down the final stretch of the season.

Flint - Sam McCue (#12)

The Toronto Maple Leafs prospect has been a leader for the Firebirds since being traded to Flint at the OHL Trade Deadline. In eight games, McCue has 8 goals and 4 assists including a hat trick on Thursday night against Windsor. The power forward has 26 goals on the season and is certainly a force to keep an eye on tonight.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): Pure Country 99 https://chl.ca/ohl-frontenacs/fronts-radio-streaming-live-on-pure-country-99/

