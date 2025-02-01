Oshawa Outshone by Petes, Lose 3-2 in Shootout
February 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals visited the Peterborough Memorial Centre and lost to the Petes 3-2 in a shootout.
The Petes opened the scoring 5:35 into the game with a goal from Genc Ula, his third of the season. It did not take long for the Generals to respond, as under two minutes later, a Luca Marrelli point shot was deflected by Luke Torrance and trickled into the back of the net. The remainder of the first period was a battle, with Oshawa outshooting Peterborough 14-11.
In the second frame, the Generals scored the period's lone goal. A slapshot off the stick of Zachary Sandhu beat goaltender Zach Bowen and gave the Generals their first lead of the game, 2-1. Despite the six penalties between the two squads in the second, no powerplay goals were scored in the period.
Peterborough answered with a goal 13:10 into the third period, tying the game at two. On the same play, the Generals' David Svozil received a major penalty for blindsiding, and was assessed a game misconduct. Oshawa killed off the five-minute powerplay, and neither team could score before the end of the third period.
The same rung true in overtime, as the two teams were forced to battle it out in a shootout for the second time this season. The Petes outshone the Generals 2-1 in the first three rounds of the shootout and beat the Gens 3-2 in their seventh matchup.
The two teams will meet for the final time on March 23rd in the last game of the regular season.
Your Generals are back in action with two games against Ottawa this week, starting on the road on Wednesday, followed by a Friday home game. Get your tickets to Friday's game here.
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025
- Barrie Edges Niagara in Overtime - Barrie Colts
- Oshawa Outshone by Petes, Lose 3-2 in Shootout - Oshawa Generals
- Firebirds Drop Wild One with Kingston, 7-4 - Flint Firebirds
- Terrance Scores 17th of the Season as Erie Falls in Sarnia - Erie Otters
- Parekh Notches Four Points, Chernyshov Scores Again In Victory Over Rangers - Saginaw Spirit
- Resilient Effort Falls Just Short, Spirit Defeat Rangers 5-4 - Kitchener Rangers
- Parekh Notches Four Points, Chernyshov Scores Again In Victory Over Rangers - Saginaw Spirit
- Terrance Scores 17th of the Season as Erie Falls in Sarnia - Erie Otters
- OHL Names Tuomas Uronen as Player of the Month for January - Kingston Frontenacs
- OHL Names Parekh Defenseman of the Month for January - Saginaw Spirit
- OHL Announces Top Performers of the Month for January - OHL
- Kitchener Looks to Secure Sixth Straight Win in Clash with Saginaw - Kitchener Rangers
- Game Notes: Kingston Travels to Flint Looking for Another Two Points on the Weekend - Kingston Frontenacs
- Gens Head to Peterborough to Battle Rival Petes - Oshawa Generals
- Game Preview: Spirit vs. Kitchener Rangers - Shocks and Saves - Saginaw Spirit
- Game Day, Game 48, Firebirds vs Frontenacs - 7 p.m. - Flint Firebirds
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.