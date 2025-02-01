Oshawa Outshone by Petes, Lose 3-2 in Shootout

February 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals visited the Peterborough Memorial Centre and lost to the Petes 3-2 in a shootout.

The Petes opened the scoring 5:35 into the game with a goal from Genc Ula, his third of the season. It did not take long for the Generals to respond, as under two minutes later, a Luca Marrelli point shot was deflected by Luke Torrance and trickled into the back of the net. The remainder of the first period was a battle, with Oshawa outshooting Peterborough 14-11.

In the second frame, the Generals scored the period's lone goal. A slapshot off the stick of Zachary Sandhu beat goaltender Zach Bowen and gave the Generals their first lead of the game, 2-1. Despite the six penalties between the two squads in the second, no powerplay goals were scored in the period.

Peterborough answered with a goal 13:10 into the third period, tying the game at two. On the same play, the Generals' David Svozil received a major penalty for blindsiding, and was assessed a game misconduct. Oshawa killed off the five-minute powerplay, and neither team could score before the end of the third period.

The same rung true in overtime, as the two teams were forced to battle it out in a shootout for the second time this season. The Petes outshone the Generals 2-1 in the first three rounds of the shootout and beat the Gens 3-2 in their seventh matchup.

The two teams will meet for the final time on March 23rd in the last game of the regular season.

Your Generals are back in action with two games against Ottawa this week, starting on the road on Wednesday, followed by a Friday home game. Get your tickets to Friday's game here.

