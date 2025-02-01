Terrance Scores 17th of the Season as Erie Falls in Sarnia

February 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Sarnia, ON -- The final game of four-straight on the road for the Erie Otters would see the team travel to Sarnia to take on the Sting. In a season series that has seen each team pick up one win this season, the Otters would look to take the upper-hand and clinch a winning road trip.

The first period would begin with the hometown Sting starting strong. Goaltending would be the name of the game early as Noah Erliden would start the game very strong making plenty of key saves to keep the score level. Each team would take two penalties but both penalty kills would come up big and neither side would allow a goal. 0-0 would be the score after the opening frame with shots on goal favoring the Sting 12-4.

The second period would begin very much in the same way as the first, though this time it would be the Otters showcasing what they can do offensively to no avail. Erliden would continue to play an excellent game for the Otters through the second however, late in the frame on the power play, the Sting would find the game's first goal as Lukas Fischer (PPG, 11) would get the Sting on the board as they would take a 1-0 lead. That is where the score would sit through 40 minutes of play, with Sarnia up by a goal. Shots on goal through two would see Sarnia lead Erie 20-14.

The final frame would begin with the Sting on the front foot. Early in the frame they would double their advantage as Easton Wainwright (12) would make it 2-0. After Erliden would save a James Barr penalty shot, the Otters would find their first goal as Carey Terrance (17) would make it 2-1 late and give Erie a chance. With the net empty, the Otters would look to climb back but Alessandro D'Iorio (ENG, 8) would make it 3-1. The Sting would add one more for good measure with Matthew Manza (3) to make it 4-1 Sarnia as they would hold on to that final. Final shots on goal, Sarnia 35, Erie 22.

The Otters will return home Tuesday for the annual School-Day Game as they take on the Guelph Storm. For more information head to Ottershockey.com.

