Resilient Effort Falls Just Short, Spirit Defeat Rangers 5-4
February 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Saginaw, MI - The Rangers erased a 3-0 first period Saginaw advantage and scored four unanswered goals to take a 4-3 through 40 minutes. However, it was two Saginaw goals that proved the difference in the game as Kitchener's five-game win-and-point streak comes to an end. The Rangers end the season with a 2-1-1-0 record against the Spirit earning in a point in-all-but one game. With an assist, Jack Pridham extended his point streak to six games (4G 3A), while Christian Humphreys and Trent Swick both extended their point streaks to three.
Ethan Weir, Michael Misa (PPG), and Zayne Parekh all found the scoresheet for the Spirit to give Saginaw a commanding 3-0 lead. Trent Swick got the Rangers on the board with his 21st goal of the season to make it a 3-1 Spirit lead after 20. The Rangers scored three unanswered in the second period and led in the game after 40 minutes of play. Andrew Vermeulen, Trent Swick, and Cameron Reid (PPG) got the goals for Kitchener. In the third period it was Igor Chernyshov and Nic Sima to tied the game and take the lead back for the Spirit. With a late power play and the goalie pulled for the extra attacker, Kitchener pushed hard for the equalizer, but couldn't beat Andrew Oke in the Spirit net.
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 0, SAG 1
3:18 Ethan Weir (1) - Liam Storch, Josh Glavin
KIT 0, SAG 2 - PPG
8:57 Michael Misa (40) - Igor Chernyshov, Zayne Parekh
KIT 0, SAG 3
Zayne Parekh (23) - Carson Harmer, Calem Mangone
KIT 1, SAG 3
11:58 Trent Swick (21) - Christian Humphreys, Jakub Chromiak
2nd Period
KIT 2, SAG 3
2:54 Andrew Vermeulen (9) - Chris Grisolia, Alexander Bilecki
KIT 3, SAG 3
9:21 Trent Swick (22) - Christian Humphreys, Cameron Reid
KIT 4, SAG 3 - PPG
12:59 Cameron Reid (10) - Jack Pridham, Christian Humphreys
3rd Period
KIT 4, SAG 4
8:10 Igor Chernyshov (3) - Michael Misa, Zayne Parekh
KIT 4, SAG 5 - GWG
9:37 Nic Sima (12) - Zayne Parekh, Dimian Zhilkin
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Zayne Parekh (1G, 3A)
Second Star: Christian Humphreys (3A)
Third Star: Igor Chernyshov (1G, 1A)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 26 - SAG 34
Power play: KIT 1/2 - SAG 1/4
FO%: KIT 47% - SAG 53%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Andrew Oke (SAG) - 22/26 Saves, 4 GA
L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 29/34 Saves, 5 GA
UP NEXT:
After Saturday's game, the Rangers will resume game action on Tuesday, February 4th against the London Knights at Canada Life Place - wrapping up their five-game road trip. Kitchener will then return to The Aud for a Friday night showdown against the Owen Sound Attack on February 7th. Puck drop against the Knights is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
