Game Preview: Spirit vs. Kitchener Rangers - Shocks and Saves

February 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, Mich. - ¬â¹ ¬â¹ The Saginaw Spirit (23-20-1-1) host the Kitchener Rangers (35-9-3-1) on Saturday, February 1st at the Dow Event Center.

Tonight's Game:

Puck drop is at 7:05 PM.

Prior to their game against the Rangers, the Spirit will host their 17th annual Shocks and Saves game, promoting heart health awareness in the region and raising funds to purchase AED's in the community. Detroit Red Wings Alumni skating in the game include Jiri Fischer, Justin Abdelkader, Jakub Kindl, Kirk Maltby and Brad Stuart. Spirit alum Chris Thorburn joins the roster, along with 600-game NHL veteran Chris Tamer. The Shocks and Saves charity game will begin at 4:00 PM.

Broadcast:

Radio: 100.5 WSGW, WSGW.com

TV: OHL Live, CHL App, OHL Action Pak, WNEM TV 5+

Last Game:

Saginaw last played on Thursday, January 30th where they fell to the Kingston Frontenacs 9-5. Igor Chernyshov scored twice in his OHL debut and Zayne Parekh had a goal and an assist.

Kitchener last played on Friday, January 31st where they defeated the Flint Firebirds 3-2 in a shootout. Jackson Pridham scored the game winner in the shootout and had an assist while Jackson Parsons made 32 saves.

This Season:

Saginaw and Kitchener have faced off three times this season with the Rangers coming out on top in two of the three matchups. These teams first met on October 12th where Kitchener won 7-4. Adrian Misaljevic had two goals and two assists for the Rangers and Kristian Epperson had a goal and an assist for Saginaw. The second matchup of the season came on November third. Luca Romano had two goals and an assist while Carson Harmer and Nic Sima scored for the Spirit in a 4-2 victory for Kitchener. January 12th was an overtime thriller where the Spirit won 4-3. Michael Misa scored the game winner in OT and Jacob Cloutier netted two goals.

Players to Watch:

With an assist on Thursday against Kingston, Michael Misa now has recorded a point in his last 11 games, totaling 23 points (9G-14A). After scoring two goals in his OHL debut, Igor Chernyshov will look to make an impact against Kitchener. Jacob Cloutier is currently leading all OHL rookies in points with 36 (16G-20A). In three games against the Rangers this season, Cloutier has three goals and two assists.

Goaltender Jackson Parsons is first amongst OHL goalies in wins and goals against average. In 38 games Parsons has 27 wins, a 2.16 goals against average and a .923 save percentage. Adrian Misaljevic has played well against the Spirit this season, with two goals and two assists in three games. Jack Pridham extended his point streak to five games with an assist against Flint on Friday. Since joining the Rangers, Pridham has 16 goals and 15 assists in 29 games.

Saginaw's NHL Drafted Players:

Zayne Parekh (CGY)

Igor Chernyshov (SJ)

Kitchener's NHL Drafted Players:

Trent Swick (VGK)

Luke Ellinas (OTT)

Jack Pridham (CHI)

Christian Humphreys (COL)

Matthew Andonovski (OTT)

