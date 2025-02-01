Kitchener Looks to Secure Sixth Straight Win in Clash with Saginaw

February 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Saginaw, MI - The Kitchener Rangers head to Dow Event Center to play the Saginaw Spirit for the final time in the 2024-25 regular season on Saturday. The Blueshirts aim for their third win over the Spirit this season with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 469 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 AM CKGL

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Last Matchup:

The Rangers and Spirit last met near the middle of January at The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium with Saginaw earning a 4-3 win in overtime. It marked the first win Saginaw had over Kitchener this season. In a fairly back-and-forth game, Matthew Hlacar, Chris Grisolia, and Cameron Reid had the goals for the Blueshirts while Cameron Arquette and Tanner Lam picked up assists. The late strike from Reid sent the game into the extra frame, but it was Saginaw's Michael Misa who was the hero for the Spirit, coming out on top 4-3. Between the pipes for Kitchener, Jackson Parsons made 20 saves.

Over the Years:

Saturday's matchup is the second at Dow Event Center while being the fourth and final between the two clubs this season. Kitchener has earned at least a point in each of the three previous meetings this year, holding a 2-0-1-0 record in games against Saginaw. Last season, the Blueshirts were 1-3-0-0 against the Spirit. In the last five years, Kitchener has an overall record of 10-7-2-0 against Saginaw while being 4-5-0-0 on the road.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (35-9-3-1)

Third in the Western Conference, Second in the OHL

The Rangers claimed their fifth straight win on Friday night, defeating the Flint Firebirds 3-2 in a shootout at Dort Financial Center. The win marked the third consecutive victory over the Firebirds this season. Kitchener got right to work scoring two goals just over a minute apart to open the first period, coming off the sticks of Trent Swick and Tanner Lam. Christian Humphreys (Colorado Avalanche), Jack Pridham (Chicago Blackhawks), and Luca Romano recorded assists.

However, the Firebirds would answer in the second and third periods, scoring twice to even the game at 2-2. No goal was scored in the extra frame, needing a shootout to decide a winner. In the shootout, Swick and Pridham would both score, helping lift the Rangers to their second straight shootout win over Flint, 3-2. In the crease, Blueshirts goaltender Jackson Parsons earned the game's first star after turning aside 32 of 34 shots faced - posting a .941 save percentage.

Both teams had two power-play chances in the game with each club going 0-for-2 in their attempts. After 48 games, the Rangers boast a success rate on the man advantage of 22.5% and 84.8% on the penalty kill.

Rangers to Watch:

Cameron Reid has registered at least a point in seven of his last nine games. The sophomore defenceman has three goals, six assists, and nine points over that span. Against Saginaw this season, Reid has recorded at least a point in all three meetings, scoring two goals and two assists for a four-point total. Reid ranks first on the Rangers in assists (30) and third in points (39) - making him a key skater to watch.

Luca Romano has a point in each of his last four games, scoring a goal and three assists. Although he did not tally a point in the last outing against Saginaw, Romano had a two-point performance (1G, 1A) in October and a three-point night (2G, 1A) in November against the Spirit. With five points under his belt against the defending Memorial Cup champions this season, Romano will look to add to his 17-20-37 stat line on Saturday in Saginaw.

Another sophomore to be on the lookout for is Tanner Lam, who has five points (1G, 4A) in his last three games - including a three-assist outing against the Erie Otters last Saturday and a goal against Flint on Friday. In three contests with Saginaw, Lam has picked up two assists this season. The forward has a career-high 26 assists and 36 points through 47 games in the 2024-25 campaign, and he'll look to continue his success on Saturday.

SCOUTING THE SPIRIT (23-20-1-1)

Fifth in the Western Conference, 11th in the OHL

It was yet another high-scoring affair in the Spirit's most recent outing as the club surrendered nine goals in a lopsided 9-5 loss on Thursday night. Igor Chernyshov recorded his first OHL goal to open the scoring before Jacob Cloutier added one of his own, with Saginaw leading the Kingston Frontenacs 2-1. However, the Frontenacs poured it on, scoring six straight goals, and rising to a 7-2 lead midway through the second period. Chernyshov found the back of the net for a second time and Nic Sima helped cut the deficit to three, for a five-goal middle frame. The teams would trade a handful of goals in the final 20 minutes as Kingston eventually landed on a 9-5 victory at Dow Event Center. In net for Saginaw, Andrew Oke made 14 saves on 21 shots before Kaleb Papineau would come in to relieve the goaltender, making five saves of his own.

Saginaw had three power play opportunities in the game, failing to capitalize on any of those chances. Through 45 games, the Spirt have a conversion rate on the man advantage of 25.4%. The Frontenacs were given four power plays, scoring once and going 1-for-4 on the night. Saginaw now has a penalty-kill percenage of 80.7%. After they host the Rangers, Saginaw will wrap up their three-game homestand against Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds on Sunday.

Spirit to Watch:

Igor Chernyshov appeared in his first career OHL game for the Spirit on Thursday, making it a memorable one by scoring two goals. Chernyshov was chosen by the San Jose Sharks in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft following an impressive season with Moscow Dynamo Jr. in the MHL, where he recorded 13 goals, 15 assists, and 28 points in 22 games. Set to face off against Kitchener for the first time, he'll look to pick up where he left off on Thursday.

Zayne Parekh has been on a tear offensively, currently riding a seven-game point streak. Over that stretch, Parekh has 18 points (10G, 8A). Recently, he's been productive, recording 15 points (9G, 6A) in his last five games, highlighted by a five-point night, a four-point performance, and two hat-tricks. The Calgary Flames prospect is on a mission and should be one to watch this Saturday, as he looks to build on his impressive 22-39-61 stat line.

Another player to watch is forward Dimian Zhilkin, who has at least a point in each of his last seven games. Competing in his first season with the Spirit, the freshman has 10 points (2G, 8A) over that span with three multi-point games. Due to his recent play, Zhilkin was named the OHL's Rookie of the Week after outputting a goal and five assists in three games. In two games against Kitchener, Zhilkin has one assist. Appearing in 31 games this season, the forward has seven goals, 17 assists, and 24 points.

Drafted Spirit:

The Spirit have two players who have been drafted to the NHL, Igor Chernyshov (San Jose Sharks) and Zayne Parekh (Calgary Flames), both of whom were selected in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

BROADCAST COVERAGE:

Saturday's game against the Saginaw Spirit will be televised on Snow Productions. It can be watched across the province of Ontario on the Super Sports Pak on channel 469 for cable subscribers. The game will be streamed live online on OHL Live on CHL TV. Additionally, fans can listen to Saturday's action on the radio on CityNews 570 AM CKGL.

UP NEXT:

After Saturday's game, the Rangers will resume game action on Tuesday, February 4th against the London Knights at Canada Life Place - wrapping up their five-game road trip. Kitchener will then return to The Aud for a Friday night showdown against the Owen Sound Attack on February 7th. Puck drop against the Knights is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

