Gens Head to Peterborough to Battle Rival Petes

February 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hit the road to face their rivals the Peterborough Petes after knocking off the conference best Barrie Colts.

Oshawa got a much-needed win when they took down the Colts 3-2 in overtime as the Gens move into a tie with the Brantford Bulldogs for first place in the East Division and second place in the Eastern Conference.

After their extremely slow start, Peterborough is making a big push to make the playoffs after missing them last season. The Petes have been trending upwards and are starting to find themselves in a real battle with Ottawa and North Bay for that last spot.

It has not been long since these two last faced off, having played just last weekend with the Generals coming from behind to win 6-3.

Colby Barlow got the Gens on the board to start the game, but the Petes scored three straight to open up a two goal lead in early in the second period.

From that point on it would be all Generals as Barlow answered the Petes three with three of his own giving him four goals on the day. Beckett Sennecke and Luca D'Amato would each get in on the fun giving the Gens a 6-3 lead.

The Generals next home game is February 7th when they take on the Ottawa 67's.

