Game Day, Game 48, Firebirds vs Frontenacs - 7 p.m.
February 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Flint Firebirds News Release
GAME 48 - Firebirds vs Frontenacs
Dort Financial Center
Flint, Michigan
7 p.m.
LAST TIME OUT: The Firebirds fell in a two-goal hole, scored twice to force overtime but were eventually beaten by the Kitchener Rangers in a shootout, 3-2 on Friday night at the Dort Financial Center. Nathan Day made 32 saves on 34 shots faced and the Firebirds earned a point for the third consecutive game.
STILL HOT: Sam McCue scored the game-tying-goal during the third period of Friday night's shootout loss to the Rangers. McCue has now played eight games since joining the Firebirds via a trade from the Owen Sound Attack and has registered eight goals and four assists. He has recorded a point in all put one of his games for Flint and is riding a six-game point streak. Prior to joining the Birds, he had 18 goals and 13 assists in 35 games with Owen Sound.
WELCOMING HIS FORMER TEAM: Firebirds forward Chris Thibodeau will play against his former team for the first time on Saturday night. The Firebirds acquired Thibodeau and a fourth round draft pick from the Kingston Frontenacs in June in exchange for seven draft picks. He played three seasons with the Frontenacs and scored a combined 42 goals along with 66 assists over 185 games. Thibodeau's 15 goals are six shy of his career-high of 21, set during the 2023-24 season with Kingston.
A LOOMING MILESTONE: Nathan Day earned his 62nd career win on Thursday night, which matched Luke Cavallin for the most in Firebirds franchise history. In 136 career games as a Firebird, Day is 62-55-3-5. Cavallin, Day's former teammate from the 2021-22 season, played 143 games for Flint and went 62-57-3-5. Cavallin is under contract with the Laval Rocket of the AHL and has split the 2024-25 season between Laval and its ECHL affiliate, the Trois-Rivieres Lions.
ODDS AND ENDS: Rylan Fellinger scored on Saturday night and now has goals in back-to-back games for the first time in his OHL career...Kingston beat Saginaw, 9-5, on Thursday night. The Frontenacs had Friday night off...Kingston's power play connects 26.6% of the time, tied for the best in the OHL...the Firebirds and the Frontenacs will meet again, for the final time this season, on Friday night in Kingston.
UP NEXT: The Firebirds will embark on an eastern Ontario road swing next week, beginning on Thursday in Peterborough. Puck drop at the Peterborough Memorial Centre is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.
