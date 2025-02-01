OHL Names Tuomas Uronen as Player of the Month for January
February 1, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Month for January.
Player of the Month - Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)
Vegas Golden Knights prospect Tuomas Uronen has been red hot since returning from the World Juniors, where he won a silver medal while representing Finland. The 19-year-old scored in all nine of his January matchups, finishing with 10 goals, 13 assists and 23 points along with a plus/minus rating of plus-6. Uronen had multi-point finishes in eight of his nine outings, entering the month of February on a run of eight straight as part of an active 11-game point streak dating back to December 14. He posted back-to-back four-point efforts on January 19th and 22nd as the Frontenacs defeated Erie and Ottawa on home ice.
A product of Kerava, Finland, Uronen has come back strong from an injury-shortened 2023-24 season with the Ottawa 67's. Acquired by Kingston over the summer, Uronen has produced 62 points (26-36-62) over 40 contests with a plus/minus rating of plus-18 while collecting eight power play goals and four game winners. He was Vegas' sixth round (192nd overall) pick in 2023 and was chosen by Ottawa 57th overall in the 2023 CHL Import Draft.
Also considered for the award this month, Frontenacs teammate and Calgary Flames prospect Jacob Battaglia recorded 23 points (9-14-23) over 11 games. Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas of the Windsor Spitfires was also excellent, registering 22 points (11-11-22) over nine outings.
