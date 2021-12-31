Panthers Recall Chase Priskie and Matt Kiersted to Taxi Squad

December 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release







The Panthers today announced they have recalled defensemen Chase Priskie and Matt Kiersted to their taxi squad.

Priskie, the reigning AHL Player of the Week, is tied for the lead among Charlotte defensemen with 12 points (3g, 9a) in 22 games. The 25-year-old made his NHL debut earlier this season for his hometown Panthers, and has logged two games with Florida thus far.

Kiersted also holds a share of the scoring lead among Charlotte defensemen, recording 12 points (2g, 10a) in 22 games. The 23-year-old rookie has appeared in five games for Florida this season and picked up two points (1g, 1a).

In a separate move, the Checkers have signed Max Zimmer to an AHL contract. The 24-year-old has previously joined the Checkers this season on multiple PTOs, logging four games in a Charlotte sweater.

Zimmer - who made his pro debut with Charlotte in 2019-20 at the conclusion of his senior year to Wisconsin - currently ranks third on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits with 17 points (9g, 8a) in 19 games. As a pro, Zimmer has posted 51 points (27g, 24a) in 75 career ECHL games - all with Greenville.

After signing the AHL deal, Zimmer has been assigned to Greenville.

After the holiday break and the postponement of their upcoming visit to Texas, the Checkers are slated to return to action on Jan. 8 in Bridgeport. The Panthers are halfway through a four-game home stand, hosting Montreal on Saturday and Calgary on Tuesday.

