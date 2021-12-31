Panthers Recall Chase Priskie and Matt Kiersted to Taxi Squad
December 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Panthers today announced they have recalled defensemen Chase Priskie and Matt Kiersted to their taxi squad.
Priskie, the reigning AHL Player of the Week, is tied for the lead among Charlotte defensemen with 12 points (3g, 9a) in 22 games. The 25-year-old made his NHL debut earlier this season for his hometown Panthers, and has logged two games with Florida thus far.
Kiersted also holds a share of the scoring lead among Charlotte defensemen, recording 12 points (2g, 10a) in 22 games. The 23-year-old rookie has appeared in five games for Florida this season and picked up two points (1g, 1a).
In a separate move, the Checkers have signed Max Zimmer to an AHL contract. The 24-year-old has previously joined the Checkers this season on multiple PTOs, logging four games in a Charlotte sweater.
Zimmer - who made his pro debut with Charlotte in 2019-20 at the conclusion of his senior year to Wisconsin - currently ranks third on the Greenville Swamp Rabbits with 17 points (9g, 8a) in 19 games. As a pro, Zimmer has posted 51 points (27g, 24a) in 75 career ECHL games - all with Greenville.
After signing the AHL deal, Zimmer has been assigned to Greenville.
After the holiday break and the postponement of their upcoming visit to Texas, the Checkers are slated to return to action on Jan. 8 in Bridgeport. The Panthers are halfway through a four-game home stand, hosting Montreal on Saturday and Calgary on Tuesday.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2021
- New 2:35 p.m. Start Time for Saturday's T-Birds Game - Springfield Thunderbirds
- 5 THINGS: HEAT vs. SJ - Stockton Heat
- Panthers Recall Chase Priskie and Matt Kiersted to Taxi Squad - Charlotte Checkers
- IceHogs Goaltender Cale Morris Signs First NHL Contract & First NHL Callup to Chicago Blackhawks - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview vs. Ontario: December 31 - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Blake Thompson to PTO - Hartford Wolf Pack
- MacKinnon Recalled to Phantoms - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Bears Sign Forward Colby McAuley to PTO - Hershey Bears
- Heat Look to Close 2021 on High Note Friday against San Jose - Stockton Heat
- Wolf Pack Return Home to Close out 2021 - Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.