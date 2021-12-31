Barracuda Blank Top Team in the West, 4-0

December 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release







Stockton, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (11-13-1-0) got 30 saves from Sam Harvey and a pair of goals from Joachim Blichfeld to upend the top team in the Western Conference, the Stockton Heat, 4-0 on Friday afternoon at the Stockton Arena. The victory was the Barracuda's first in three tries against the Heat.

- After signing a PTO on Dec. 26, Sam Harvey collected his first AHL shutout in his season debut by turning aside 30 Heat shots. For the 23-year-old, it marked the third win of his AHL career.

- The shutout victory was the Barracuda's first since Jan. 8, 2020, vs. Ontario (9-0 W), the fourth all-time shutout win against the Heat (first since Jan. 14, 2017, at Stockton, 2-0 W), and the 30th in franchise history.

- Joachim Blichfeld (9, 10) notched a pair of goals after sitting out the last three with an upper-body injury. For the third-year pro, it was his 10th career multi-goal effort.

- Evan Weinger (5) potted a shorthanded goal in his 150th career AHL game, his second shorty of the year, and the team's AHL-best sixth of the season.

- Nick Merkley (6) collected a goal (GWG) and an assist.

- For the Heat, Friday marked the second time this year and first since opening night (Oct. 15: 1-0 L vs. TUC) in which the team was shut out and its first home regulation loss.

- The Barracuda finished the game 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, snapping a 12-game stretch in which they allowed a goal on the PK.

The Barracuda return to action on Sun. Jan. 2 at 1:00 p.m. against the the Heat at the SAP Center. For tickets, visit sjbarracuda.com/tickets.

Join The Battery for the new home of the Barracuda, you can put down a $50 deposit on Ticketmaster (CLICK HERE). Submitting your deposit will secure your spot next season at the team's brand-new 4,200-seat arena which is set to open next Aug. Once you secure a membership, one of our team members will contact you.

Place your deposit by Jan. 17 and receive a complimentary one-day pass to the '22 NHL Rookie Faceoff which will be held at the Barracuda's future home. Contact us today at 408-999-5757 to speak to one of our representatives or email us at sales@sjbarracuda.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.