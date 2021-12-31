Blue Jackets Recall Defenseman Scott Harrington from Monsters
December 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets recalled defenseman Scott Harrington from the Monsters. In six appearances for the Blue Jackets this season, Harrington posted 0-1-1 with four penalty minutes and a -4 rating and added a -2 rating in three appearances for Cleveland this year.
A 6'2", 205 lb. left-shooting native of Kingston, ON, Harrington, 28, was selected by the Pittsburgh Penguins in the second round (54th overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In 209 career NHL appearances spanning parts of eight seasons with Pittsburgh, the Toronto Maple Leafs, and Columbus from 2014-21, Harrington supplied 7-31-38 with 75 penalty minutes and a -11 rating. In 146 career AHL appearances spanning parts of six seasons with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, Toronto Marlies, and Cleveland from 2012-17 and 2021-22, Harrington contributed 8-31-39 with 89 penalty minutes and a +31 rating.
Prior to his professional career, Harrington logged 13-68-81 with 129 penalty minutes and a +58 rating in 216 career OHL appearances for the London Knights spanning four seasons from 2009-13, wearing the captain's "C" for the Knights in 2012-13. Harrington was named to the 2009-10 OHL First All-Rookie Team and the 2011-12 and 2012-13 OHL First All-Star Teams and helped London claim the 2011-12 and 2012-13 OHL Championships. Harrington represented Canada at the 2011-12 and 2012-13 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships, earning Bronze Medal honors in 2011-12.
