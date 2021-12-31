Game Preview vs. Ontario: December 31

The Henderson Silver Knights face off against the Ontario Reign on Friday Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. PT at Toyota Arena.

NOTES

The Silver Knights record is currently 12-7-2-1, ranking third in the Pacific Division.

Henderson and Ontario met previously this season in the beginning of November, with Ontario winning the contest 5-2.

OPPOSITION UPDATE

The Ontario Reign season record is currently 14-5-2-1, ranking them second in the Pacific Division.

The current point leader for the Reign is Martin Frk with 27 (14G, 13A). He currently ranks fourth in points in the AHL. During the previous matchup between Henderson and Ontario, he earned two goals and two assists.

Goaltender Matthew Villalta has clocked a total of 814:36 minutes, with 40 goals scored against him out of 380 shots in 14 games played this season. The Reign have won 10 games with him in net.

KNIGHTLY RECAP

The Silver Knights most recently took on the Abbotsford Canucks in a two-game series at Orleans Arena. The Dec. 18 game resulted in an OT loss for the Silver Knights, with a final score of 3-2. The two goal scorers for Henderson were Jack Dugan and Jake Leschyshyn. Dec. 19 marked the inaugural Lucky Launch for the Silver Knights, with the fans throwing teddy bears onto the ice after the first HSK goal. Jonas Rondbjerg earned the first goal for HSK in the contest, followed by two more goals from Paul Cotter and Ben Jones. Henderson won the matchup 3-1, giving them their first win in franchise history against the Canucks.

HSK POINT LEADERS

Pavel Dorofeyev: 16 points (9G, 7A)

*Daniil Miromanov: 15 points (3G, 12A)

Ben Jones: 12 points (9G, 3A)

Maxim Marushev: 10 points (3G, 7A)

BROADCAST INFORMATION

Watch: AHLtv

Listen: 1230 The Game

