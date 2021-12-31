Wolf Pack Sign Defenseman Blake Thompson to PTO

HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack announced on Friday afternoon that the club has signed defenseman Blake Thompson to a professional tryout. Thompson will make his AHL debut this afternoon when the Wolf Pack play host to the Providence Bruins.

A native of Listowel, Ontario, Thompson has appeared in 20 games this season with the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder, scoring ten points (3 g, 7 a). A product of St. Norbert College, Thompson has skated in 191 career ECHL games and scored 51 career points (12 g, 39 a).

An NCAA Division-3 National Champion in 2013-14 with St. Norbert College, Thompson is a two-time All-Conference Team selection in the NCHA. He was named to the All-Conference team following the 2014-15 and 2015-16 seasons.

