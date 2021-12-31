MacKinnon Recalled to Phantoms

Lehigh Valley Phantoms defenseman Ryan MacKinnon

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that defenseman Ryan MacKinnon has been recalled from loan to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

MacKinnon, 27, has played in four games with the Phantoms this season, most recently on November 20 at Toronto. He has also played in two games with Reading.

The 6'0" blueliner from Summerside, Prince Edward Island spent his first three professional seasons with the Bridgeport Sound Tigers and the ECHL Worcester Railers before singing with the Phantoms last September. The former captain of the Charlotte Islanders and Rimouski Oceanic in the QMJHL has played in 126 career ECHL games scoring 11-40-51 and also 21 career AHL games scoring 0-3-3.

The Phantoms return to action on Friday night with a New Year's Eve clash at the league-leading Utica Comets at 5:00 p.m.

The Phantoms are back at PPL Center to ring in the New Year on Saturday, January 1 at 6:05 p.m. taking on the Bridgeport Islanders. $22 lower-level tickets are on sale for this special event.

