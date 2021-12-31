Providence Bruins Close out 2021 with 4-0 Win over Hartford Wolf Pack

December 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







HARTFORD, CT - Oskar Steen recorded a three-point game and Troy Grosenick picked up his first shutout of the season as the Providence Bruins took down the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-0, on Friday afternoon. Four different Providence skaters recorded a multi-point game as the P-Bruins outshot the Wolf Pack, 28-17.

Providence went two-for-four on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.

STATS

- Oskar Steen scored a goal and added two assists to push his point streak to three games. He has seven points (4G, 3A) during that span and leads Providence in goals (10) and points (20) this season.

- Troy Grosenick made 17 saves on 17 shots and picked up his first shutout with the P-Bruins. He has a .922 save percentage and 2.03 goals against average this season.

- Jesper Froden and Steven Fogarty each scored a goal and recorded an assist. The two are tied for the team lead with 11 assists each. Fogarty ranks second on the team in points with 17 and Froden ranks third with 16.

- Jack Ahcan recorded two assists for his fourth multi-point game of the season. He leads all P-Bruins defensemen in assists (10) and points (13).

- Cameron Hughes scored a shorthanded goal, his fourth goal of the season.

- Alex-Olivier Voyer and Urho Vaakanainen each recorded one assist.

NEXT GAME

- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island, and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, January 2 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS

SPRINGFIELD 26 35

HARTFORD 25 32

HERSHEY 26 31

PROVIDENCE 24 28

CHARLOTTE 27 30

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 24 21

LEHIGH VALLEY 24 20

BRIDGEPORT 30 24

DIVISION STANDINGS 1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 2 2 0 4

HARTFORD 0 0 0 0

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 31, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.