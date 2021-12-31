Providence Bruins Close out 2021 with 4-0 Win over Hartford Wolf Pack
December 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
HARTFORD, CT - Oskar Steen recorded a three-point game and Troy Grosenick picked up his first shutout of the season as the Providence Bruins took down the Hartford Wolf Pack, 4-0, on Friday afternoon. Four different Providence skaters recorded a multi-point game as the P-Bruins outshot the Wolf Pack, 28-17.
Providence went two-for-four on the power play and four-for-four on the penalty kill.
STATS
- Oskar Steen scored a goal and added two assists to push his point streak to three games. He has seven points (4G, 3A) during that span and leads Providence in goals (10) and points (20) this season.
- Troy Grosenick made 17 saves on 17 shots and picked up his first shutout with the P-Bruins. He has a .922 save percentage and 2.03 goals against average this season.
- Jesper Froden and Steven Fogarty each scored a goal and recorded an assist. The two are tied for the team lead with 11 assists each. Fogarty ranks second on the team in points with 17 and Froden ranks third with 16.
- Jack Ahcan recorded two assists for his fourth multi-point game of the season. He leads all P-Bruins defensemen in assists (10) and points (13).
- Cameron Hughes scored a shorthanded goal, his fourth goal of the season.
- Alex-Olivier Voyer and Urho Vaakanainen each recorded one assist.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will return home to Providence, Rhode Island, and take on the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, January 2 at Dunkin' Donuts Center. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS
SPRINGFIELD 26 35
HARTFORD 25 32
HERSHEY 26 31
PROVIDENCE 24 28
CHARLOTTE 27 30
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 24 21
LEHIGH VALLEY 24 20
BRIDGEPORT 30 24
DIVISION STANDINGS 1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 2 2 0 4
HARTFORD 0 0 0 0
