New 2:35 p.m. Start Time for Saturday's T-Birds Game

December 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced a new start time for their game on Saturday, January 1 against the Rochester Americans.

The game, originally slated for a 2:05 p.m. puck drop, will now get underway at 2:35 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.

Fans with digital tickets will see this change updated on their ticket accounts. Physical tickets reflecting the old start time will remain valid for entry.

