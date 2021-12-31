New 2:35 p.m. Start Time for Saturday's T-Birds Game
December 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds have announced a new start time for their game on Saturday, January 1 against the Rochester Americans.
The game, originally slated for a 2:05 p.m. puck drop, will now get underway at 2:35 p.m. at the MassMutual Center.
Fans with digital tickets will see this change updated on their ticket accounts. Physical tickets reflecting the old start time will remain valid for entry.
For more information on the Springfield Thunderbirds and to order tickets, please visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com. To learn more about becoming a Thunderbirds ticket member, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) to speak to a Thunderbirds representative.
