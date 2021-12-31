Bears Sign Forward Colby McAuley to PTO

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has signed forward Colby McAuley to a professional tryout agreement.

McAuley, 25, joins the Bears from the ECHL's Idaho Steelheads where he's scored 14 points (8g, 6a) in 22 games this season. The winger from Sherwood Park, Alberta played parts of three seasons with the AHL's San Jose Barracuda from 2017-2019, skating in 36 games and tallying 10 points (4g, 6a). He also skated in six Calder Cup playoff games with the Barracuda.

The 6'0", 185-pound forward played junior hockey with the Western Hockey League's Prince George Cougars for three seasons. In his final WHL campaign in 2016-17, he posted 55 points (26g, 29a).

The Bears open 2022 with a contest on Sunday afternoon versus the Bridgeport Islanders at GIANT Center. The puck drops at 3 p.m. Ticket information is available at HersheyBears.com.

