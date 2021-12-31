Henderson Silver Knights Sign Ian McCoshen to Contract
December 31, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release
HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today that the organization has signed defenseman Ian McCoshen to a contract through the remainder of the 2021-22 season.
McCoshen, 26, has appeared in 22 games this season for the Silver Knights, where he's collected four points (4A) and 17 PIM.
Prior to joining the Silver Knights, the Anaheim, CA native played 182 AHL contests split between the Springfield Thunderbirds (2016-20), Rockford Icehogs (2019-20) and Iowa Wild (2020-21).
Ian McCoshen, Defenseman
Birthplace: Anaheim, CA
Height: 6-3
Weight: 218 lbs.
Age: 26
Notes:
Appeared in 22 games for the Silver Knights during the 2021-22 season so far. He has notched four assists on the season.
Has totaled 46 points (6G, 40A) in 204 career AHL games.
Appeared in a total of 60 games for the Florida Panthers between the 2016-19 seasons. He earned seven points (3A, 4G).
Selected in the second round (31 overall) by the Florida Panthers during the 2013 NHL Draft.
