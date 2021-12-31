Heat Clipped by Barracuda Friday

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Stockton Heat (18-3-2-1) took their first home regulation loss of the season, falling in a New Year's Eve bout with San Jose (11-13-1-0) by a 4-0 final Friday at Stockton Arena.

The teams played to a scoreless first frame before the Barracuda potted a pair in the second with Nick Merkley and Joachim Blichfeld finding the back of the net. The visiting team then doubled its advantage in the third as Evan Weinger and Blichfeld lit the lamp in the final 20 minutes.

Stockton fired 30 shots on goal but were turned away each time by Sam Harvey, who was making his season debut with San Jose. The Heat went 2-for-2 on the penalty kill, extending the strong play down a skater to finish the month 35-for-36.

NOTABLE

The loss snaps Stockton's eight-game point streak (now 7-1-1-0) and is the first home regulation loss on the season (now 11-1-2-0).

Andrew Shortridge made his season debut for the Heat, his first AHL appearance since minding the goal in each of Stockton's final two games of the 2020-21 season.

Stockton got another perfect performance from the penalty kill, going 2-for-2. The Heat have killed 30 consecutive opponent power plays and finish the month of December 35-for-36 down a skater.

The Heat lead the season series now 2-1-0-0 against San Jose.

SPECIAL TEAMS

STK PP - 0-for-4

STK PK - 2-for-2

THREE STARS

First - Sam Harvey (30 svs)

Second - Joachim Blichfeld (2g)

Third - Nick Merkley (1g,1a)

GOALIES

W - Sam Harvey (30 saves on 30 shots faced)

L - Andrew Shortridge (22 saves on 26 shots faced)

UP NEXT

The Heat hit the road for the next two weeks, starting with a Sunday matinee at San Jose - a 1 p.m. puck drop. Stockton will then head to Tucson for a pair of midweek tilts.

