Pair of Shutouts Divides Doubleheader with Binghamton

June 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton, New York - The Portland Sea Dogs (2-2, 38-35) split a twin bill with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-2, 37-34) on Friday night. Portland took game one 2-0 before falling 1-0 to Binghamton in game two.

Kristian Campbell extended a 12-game hit-streak after going 1-3 in game one and 2-3 in game two. Tyler Miller extended a nine-game hit streak after going 1-3 in both contests. Wikelman Gonzalez struck out five batters in 3.0 innings to start in game one of the twin bill while Jacob Webb struck out a season-high five bats in his third start of the season in game two.

In game one, Portland took a 1-0 lead after a successful double steal. Tyler Miller stole second base (2) while Eddinson Paulino (9) broke for home. In the top of the third, a sacrifice fly to right field from Campbell scored Marcelo Mayer and Portland took game one, 2-0. Wikelman Gonzalez, Christopher Troye, Theo Denlinger, and Alex Hoppe combined for the third shutout win of the season for the Sea Dogs.

RHP Christopher Troye (1-0, 8.76 ERA) earned the win after pitching 1.0 scoreless inning allowing one hit while walking one and striking out two. Theo Denlinger (2) earned the hold with 2.0 scoreless innings allowing one hit while striking out one. He did not issue a walk. Alex Hoppe (3) earned the save with 1.0 scoreless and hitless inning allowing one walk while striking out one. RHP Nolan McLean (0-5, 6.07 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 5.0 innings allowing two runs (1 ER) on four hits while walking one and striking out five.

In game two, Ryan Clifford represented the lone run on either side with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth inning. His ninth homer of the season would propel a 1-0 shutout win for Binghamton in game two to split the series now at two apiece.

RHP Nolan Clenney (3-1, 7.33 ERA) earned the win after pitching 0.1 perfect inning. Trey McLoughlin (4) earned the save after pitching 1.0 scoreless inning allowing one hit while striking out one. RHP Robert Kwiatkowski (7-2, 4.28 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 2.0 innings allowing one run on three hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk.

The Sea Dogs return to Mirabito Stadium, tomorrow, June 29th, 2024 for game five of a six-game series with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies. First pitch for game five is slated for 6:07pm. Portland will start RHP Hunter Dobbins (4-2, 4.22 ERA) while Binghamton will give the ball to RHP Luis Moreno (1-1, 5.94 ERA).

