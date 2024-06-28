Burt Plays Hero In Patriots' Fourth Straight Win Over Richmond

The Somerset Patriots won their fourth consecutive game to begin the second half in come from behind fashion, taking down the Richmond Flying Squirrels 7-5 on Friday night in game four of a six-game series at The Diamond in Richmond, VA. After trailing 5-0 entering the 7th inning, Somerset scored seven unanswered runs in the win. The five-run comeback marks the largest deficit overcome by the Patriots this season. The Patriots have won four straight games for the first time this season. Friday's win signaled the Patriots first series victory since 5/7-5/12 @ALT. Somerset's bullpen trio of Carlos Gomez (2 IP), Luis Velasquez (1 IP), and Jesus Liranzo (1 IP) combined to allow only 1 H over 4 shutout IP with 6 K and 0 BB.

RHP Blane Abeyta (5 IP, 4 ER, 5 R, 9 H, 0 BB, 3 K) did not factor into a decision.

RHP Luis Velasquez (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 3 K) struck out all three batters he faced in a perfect 8th. In the month of June, Velasquez has pitched to a 1.29 ERA, allowing 1 R over 7 IP with 10 K and 4 H over seven appearances.

3B Max Burt (1-for-4, 3 RBI, R) delivered the go-ahead hit, a three-run double to give Somerset a 6-5 lead in the 8th inning, before coming around to score on a wild pitch. Over his last five games, Burt is 5-for-16 (.313) with 1 HR, 4 RBI, and 5 R.

SS Ben Cowles (2-for-4, RBI, BB, R) brought home the Patriots second run with an RBI single in the 7th. Cowles recorded his team-leading 21st multi-hit performance of the season. Cowles extended his hit streak to nine games and has multiple hits in 3 of his last 4 games. Over his nine-game hit streak, Cowles is 12-for-34 (.353) with 2 HR, 6 RBI and 7 R. The Yankees No. 29 prospect has recorded 6 RBIs over his last seven games. Cowles's 77 H and 21 2B lead all Yankees minor leaguers, while his 30 XBH this season are one shy of the Eastern League lead.

LF Grant Richardson (2-for-4, BB, R, SB) notched a pair of hits, marking his 17th multi-hit showing of the season.

