Lonsway's Stellar Start Spoiled in 7-5 Squirrels' Loss

June 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Richmond Flying Squirrels News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - Seth Lonsway worked a scoreless Double-A debut on Friday night at The Diamond, but the Somerset Patriots scored seven unanswered runs late to beat the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 7-5.

The Flying Squirrels (34-39, 0-4) have dropped the first four games of the second half to the Patriots (36-37, 4-0) and have now lost eight consecutive games at home since June 6.

Called up earlier this week from High-A Eugene, Lonsway threw six scoreless innings, allowing four hits with a walk and a strikeout.

Down, 5-0, entering the seventh, Spencer Jones doubled in a run to start the Somerset rally and Ben Cowles followed with an RBI single to cut the score to 5-2. Mat Olsen (Loss, 0-1) entered out of the bullpen and retired back-to-back batters to strand two runners on base.

In the eighth, Aaron Palensky closed the score to 5-3 with an RBI single and Max Burt gave the Patriots a 6-5 lead with a three-run double. Burt later scored on a wild pitch to open a 7-5 lead for Somerset.

Tanner Kiest worked two scoreless innings out of the Richmond bullpen and struck out five batters.

Jesús Liranzo (Save, 1) stranded a runner on second in the ninth to end the game.

In the bottom of the fourth inning, Richmond loaded the bases with no outs, setting up a sacrifice fly by Jimmy Glowenke. The Patriots turned a double play to limit the inning to one run.

Carter Howell hit an RBI double to right field in the fifth, plating Alerick Soularie to open a 2-0 lead. Jairo Pomares followed with a three-run homer, his team-leading eighth of the season, to push the Flying Squirrels' advantage to 5-0.

The Flying Squirrels and Patriots continue the series on Saturday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Nick Sinacola (2-1, 3.10) will be on the mound for Richmond and right-hander Trystan Vrieling will start for Somerset. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Saturday is Negro Leagues Heritage Night. Players will wear special Negro League inspired uniforms for one night only as we reflect and celebrate the rich history and achievements of Negro League Baseball. The on-field jerseys are being auctioned here until 9 p.m. on Saturday night with proceeds benefiting Flying Squirrels Charities. The game will be followed by In-Your-Face Fireworks.

Tickets are on sale online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-FUNN (3866) or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

-SQUIRRELS-

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.