Yard Goats Denied of Third Straight Win

June 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Hartford, CT- A Kekai Rios home run in the third inning helped the New Hampshire Fisher Cats to a 3-1 victory against the Hartford Yard Goats on Friday night at Dunkin' Park in front of a sellout crowd (7,090). Ryan Ritter drove in the Yard Goats' lone run on an infield single in the eighth inning. Connor Van Scoyoc pitched seven quality innings as he conceded three earned runs and picked up a pair of strikeouts. Van Scoyoc had a stretch from the third to the sixth inning where he retired nine straight batters. Fisher Cats starter Trenton Wallace pitched four scoreless innings before he exited the game with an apparent injury.

In the top of the third inning, Rios hit a solo home run to put the Fisher Cats up 1-0.

In the top of the sixth inning with two outs Ryan McCarty reached on an infield single and Josh Kasevich singled to center field. Alex De Jesus then doubled to right center field and drove McCarty and Kasevich home to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

The Yard Goats mounted a threat in the seventh inning as Yanquiel Fernandez worked a leadoff walk and Warming Bernabel singled to put runners on first and second base with no outs. Reliever Braydon Fisher got out of the jam with a pair of strikeouts and a forceout at second base.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Yard Goats got in the run column as a Ryan Ritter infield single scored Braiden Ward from third base to make the score 3-1.

The Yard Goats will continue the series against the Toronto Blue Jays affiliate, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats, on Saturday, June 29th (6:10 p.m.), at Dunkin' Park. RHP Jarrod Cande will start for the Yard Goats. RHP Michael Dominguez will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be live-streamed on MiLB.tv and broadcast on the free Audacy app.

