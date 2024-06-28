Binghamton and Portland Split Doubleheader with Shutouts on Friday

June 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (2-2, 37-34) and Portland Sea Dogs (2-2, 38-35) split the doubleheader with a pair of shutouts on Friday night at Mirabito Stadium. The series is tied, 2-2, and three of the first four games have been decided with shutouts.

Game One: Sea Dogs 2, Rumble Ponies 0

In the second inning, Portland had runners at the corners with one out. Tyler Miller stole second base and drew a throw that allowed Eddinson Paulino to score to make it 1-0.

In the third, Kristian Campbell flied out to right field with Marcelo Mayer on third base. Right fielder Matt Rudick made the catch and threw the ball towards home plate. The ball hit Campbell's helmet on Rudick's throw, after Campbell batted out, which allowed Mayer to score to make it 2-0.

Nolan McLean (0-5) took the loss, despite going five strong innings with five strikeouts and allowing just four hits and one earned run. Cameron Foster tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen and Cam Robinson pitched a scoreless frame with a strikeout in relief.

Game Two: Rumble Ponies 1, Sea Dogs 0

Justin Jarvis spun 4.2 scoreless innings in the start with five strikeouts, while allowing five hits and one walk. Jarvis started Binghamton's fourth shutout of the season.

In the fourth inning, Ryan Clifford belted an opposite-field solo home run to put Binghamton up 1-0. It marked Clifford's eighth home run in June and his ninth of the season at Double-A. In just 37 games, Clifford is tied for the team lead with nine homers.

Nolan Clenney (3-1) earned the win after striking out the lone batter he faced. Bryce Montes de Oca tossed a perfect sixth inning. Trey McLoughlin earned his fourth save with a scoreless seventh inning.

The Rumble Ponies continue their series with the Sea Dogs on Saturday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:07 p.m. and pregame coverage will get underway at 5:50 PM on Newsradio 1290 WNBF and 92.1 FM.

Postgame Notes: The Ponies have recorded two shutouts in this series...JT Schwartz went 2-for-2 with a walk in the second game, extending his on-base streak to 15 games...Stanley Consuegra singled in the fifth inning of the first game, which marked the first hit of his Double-A career...Drake Osborn singled in the first game to extend his hitting streak to four games.

##RUMBLE PONIES# #

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 28, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.