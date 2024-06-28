Allen's Blast Supports 'Pen Day in Close Erie Win
June 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Erie SeaWolves News Release
The SeaWolves (41-30) defeated Harrisburg (39-34) in a pitcher's duel, 2-1.
In the second inning, Brady Allen blasted a two-run home run against Harrisburg starter Chase Solesky. Allen's fifth homer of the season gave Erie a 2-0 lead.
Erie utilized a bullpen day. Angel Reyes opened the game for Erie and turned in four strong innings. The only run he allowed came in the fourth when Brady House plated Andrew Pinckney on an RBI single cutting Erie's lead to 2-1.
Reyes allowed three hits and one run in his four innings. He struck out four and did not walk a batter. Michael Bienlien relieved him in the fifth and retired all six batters he faced while striking out five. RJ Petit and Calvin Coker combined to get Erie through the final three innings.
Bienlien (1-0) was credited with the win. Solesky (0-2) took the loss. Coker secured his second save.
Erie will try to win a fourth straight over Harrisburg on Saturday at 6:05 p.m. Carlos Peña faces Andry Lara.
