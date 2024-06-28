Peterson Pitches Akron to 4-2 Win

June 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Austin Peterson struck out 10 in his Double-A debut to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 4-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Turning Point

Altoona looked to give Peterson a sour end to his stellar start. The Curve opened the sixth inning with a leadoff double before getting a flyout to move the runner to third. Peterson struck out rehabbing Pirates catcher Henry Davis and Charles McAdoo to strand the runner at third.

Mound Presence

Peterson was dealing in his first Akron start. The right-hander retired the first 13 batters he faced to open the game. The only runs against Peterson came in the fifth when Altoona got a double and home run on back-to-back batters. In total, Peterson allowed two runs on three hits while striking out 10 over six innings. Davis Sharpe struck out three over two scoreless innings. Jack Leftwich tossed a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts.

Duck Tales

Akron got on the board first in the top of the third. Connor Kokx and CJ Kayfus each picked up one out singles to put runners on first and second. After a strikeout, Aaron Bracho singled up the middle to score Kokx and make it Austin Peterson struck out 10 in his Double-A debut to lead the Akron RubberDucks to a 4-2 win over the Altoona Curve on Friday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field.

Turning Point

Altoona looked to give Peterson a sour end to his stellar start. The Curve opened the sixth inning with a leadoff double before getting a flyout to move the runner to third. Peterson struck out rehabbing Pirates catcher Henry Davis and Charles McAdoo to strand the runner at third.

Mound Presence

Peterson was dealing in his first Akron start. The right-hander retired the first 13 batters he faced to open the game. The only runs against Peterson came in the fifth when Altoona got a double and home run on back-to-back batters. In total, Peterson allowed two runs on three hits while striking out 10 over six innings. Davis Sharpe struck out three over two scoreless innings. Jack Leftwich tossed a scoreless ninth with two strikeouts.

Duck Tales

Akron got on the board first in the top of the third. Connor Kokx and CJ Kayfus each picked up one out singles to put runners on first and second. After a strikeout, Aaron Bracho singled up the middle to score Kokx and make it 1-0 Akron. Joe Lampe followed Bracho with a single through the hole between first and second to score Kayfus and give the RubberDucks the 2-0 lead. Akron added another in the fourth when Milan Tolentino scored on a throwing error. After Altoona got two in the fifth, Akron got a run back in the sixth when Kayfus worked a bases loaded walk to make it 4-2 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Peterson did not walk a batter for the 11th time in 15 starts this season between the two levels...Bracho picked up two hits in his first game since being activated from the Injured List...Game Time: 2:18...Attendance: 4,733.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Altoona Curve at Peoples Natural Gas Field on Saturday, June 29 at 6:00 p.m. Akron left-hander Parker Messick (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will get the start against Curve right-hander Po-Yu Chen (2-6, 4.43 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

