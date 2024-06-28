June 28, 2024 Sea Dogs Game Notes

PONIES RUMBLE OVER PORTLAND The Portland Sea Dogs (1-1, 37-34) fall to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (1-1, 36-33) in 8-0 shutout loss on Thursday night. Kristian Campbell extended a ten-game hit streak in 1-3 day at the plate. Binghamton ignited the scoring after an RBI single from Rowdey Jordan in the bottom of the second. Jordan continued the scoring working a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the sixth. Binghamton sent ten bats to the plate to score six runs on five hits and one error. The inning was highlighted by an RBI double from Alex Ramirez along with a two-run single from Wyatt Young.

SEA DOGS STREAKS Kristian Campbell enters today's game riding a ten-game hit streak. Across the last ten games, Campbell is hitting .457 (16-35) with 13 runs, one double, four homers, eight RBI, eight walks, 11 strikeouts, and one stolen bag. Campbell also notches a .568 OBP and .829 SLG across that span. Tyler Miller also enters today riding a seven-game hit streak. Across the last seven games, Miller is hitting .346 (9-26) with six runs, two doubles, two RBI, one walk, and four strikeouts.

RED HOT HITTING IN JUNE Portland enters today with a team average of .288 in the month of June which leads all of Double-A. Portland leads the Eastern League and Double-A in average this season (.268). Portland leads Double-A in doubles (163) while Montgomery ranks second (137). Portland has notched 57 doubles this month in 21 games so far.

TEEL READY TO RUMBLE Across seven games against Binghamton this season, Kyle Teel is batting .357 (10-28) against the Rumble Ponies which leads Portland offense. Teel has notched two doubles, three RBI, two walks, and eight strikeouts so far against Binghamton. Teel is batting .333 in the month of June with four doubles, three homers, and 16 RBI.

MAYER ON FIRE Marcelo Mayer ranks second in all of Minor League Baseball in doubles with 25 total after another double last Wednesday night. Mayer hit .400 across the last five games against the Richmond Flying Squirrels going 8-20 last series with a pair of doubles and three RBI. Mayer is hitting .324 in the month of June alone.

CAN'T STOP CAMPBELL Kristian Campbell is hitting .417 (30-72) in 19 games since his promotion to Double-A. In those 19 games, Campbell has scored 20 runs, while notching six doubles, one triple, four homers, 14 RBI, 12 walks, and 15 strikeouts along with two stolen bases. Campbell has had hits in 18 of his 19 games in Double-A while eight of them have been multi-hit games. He is coming off of Eastern League Player of the Week honors last week after earning the honors in his second week in Double-A. Campbell garnered the honors after his series against Reading where he hit .429 (12-for-28) with nine runs, four doubles, two home runs, and seven RBI.

ALL GOOD THINGS COME TO AN END Blaze Jordan's Eastern League-leading nineteen-game hit streak came to an end prior to last series. Across those nineteen games, Jordan hit .363 (29-80) with ten runs, six doubles, three homers, sixteen RBI, five walks, nine strikeouts, and a .402 OBP. It is still the longest hit streak for an Eastern League bat this season with the second longest being Matthew Lugo's fourteen-game hit streak that lasted from April 14th- May 4th.

RECAPPING THE RUMBLE PONIES This week will mark the second of four series against Binghamton this season and first on the road against the Rumble Ponies. Portland held a 1-5 record against Binghamton after hosting the Rumble Ponies May 7th-12th at Hadlock Field. Portland will return to Binghamton August 13th-18th before hosting Binghamton once more September 10th-15th which marks the final series of the season.

PROMISING PROSPECTS IN PORTLAND The top three prospects in Boston's system (according to MLB.com) will begin the season in Portland with Marcelo Mayer (1), Roman Anthony (2), and Kyle Teel (3) headling the Opening Day Roster. In total, the current Sea Dogs roster boasts nine of Boston's Top 30 Prospects according to MLB.com with Wikelman Gonzalez (5), Blaze Jordan (19), Eddinson Paulino (22), Hunter Dobbins (25), Angel Bastardo (26), and Kristian Campbell (30) completing the group.

THIS DAY IN SEA DOGS HISTORY: June 28, 2017 - Rafael Devers hit two homers in game two of a doubleheader as the 'Dogs completed the sweep of the Fisher Cats, 5-1 at Hadlock Field.

PITCHING PREVIEW RHP Wikelman Gonzalez will have the start in game one in what will mark his tenth start of the season. Gonzalez last pitched on June 21st against Richmond in game one of a doubleheader where he tossed 1.2 innings in relief to follow Bryan Mata in a MLB rehab start. RHP Jacob Webb will have the start in game two of the twin bill in what will mark his third start with Portland and 22nd appearance overall. Webb last pitched on June 22nd against Richmond where he started with 3.0 innings allowing three runs on four hits while walking one and striking out two. Today will mark the tenth time Webb has faced Binghamton in his career.

