Robert Moore and Ethan Wilson Combine for Six RBI in 10-3 Victory Iver Bowie

June 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Reading Fightin Phils News Release







(Reading, PA) - The Fightin Phils (2-2; 33-39) soared past the Bowie Baysox (2-2; 34-38) 10-3 on Friday night. With the win, they improve to 2-2 in the second half.

Bowie got on the board in the top of the first inning off of Reading ace, Robinson Pina. Dylan Beavers reached base with a one-out triple. Matthew Etzel followed with a sacrifice fly to left field, bringing Beavers home to score. The Baysox took a 1-0 lead.

In the bottom of the second, the Fightins put two runners in scoring position after a single by Trevor Schwecke and a double by Baron Radcliff. Ethan Wilson stepped to the plate and blasted a three-run homer to right field, to give Reading a 3-1 lead. With the home run, Wilson has hit long balls in back-to-back games.

The Fightins broke the game open in the fifth, as they scored five runs in the inning. On a night where the wind carried the ball well, Marcus Lee Sang hit his tenth homer of the season, a solo shot. Otto Kemp followed with an RBI single to right-field allowing Kemp to score. Kemp had a productive night offensively went 2-for-3 with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored. One batter later, Robert Moore blasted the second three-run home run of the night, his sixth of the season. The Fightins increased their lead 8-1.

Bowie earned a run back in the top of the sixth, as Matthew Etzel hit a solo home run to left center field, his second on the season. In the seventh, TT Bowens drove in a run with an RBI single to score Frederick Bencosme.

The Fightins put up double digits on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Kemp drove in another run with an RBI double allowing Ricketts to score. Trevor Schwecke then brought home Kemp, with his own RBI double.

Pina settled into his start on the mound for Reading. After allowing a run in the first, he used his four pitch slider, sinker, fastball, splitter arsenal to shut down Bowie bats. He went six inning, allowed two earned runs on seven hits, struck out six and walked one. This strong outing led to his ninth win (9-2) of the season.

Alex Pham (3-2) suffered the loss, as he struggled with his command in his start going 4.1 innings, allowed three earned runs on four hits, walked three and struck out seven.

The Fightin Phils and Baysox return to the field Saturday at 6:45 p.m. RHP Zach Haake will start for Reading, opposite RHP Cameron Weston for Bowie. Pregame radio coverage is underway at 6:30 p.m. on the Reading Fightin Phils Radio Network. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

