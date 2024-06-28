Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Erie

June 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







Harrisburg Senators (1-2) vs Erie SeaWolves (2-1)

Game 73 Ã¢âÂ Friday, June 28, 6:35 p.m. Ã¢âÂ UPMC Park

RH Chase Solesky vs RH Angel Reyes

TODAY'S GAME: The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play game four of their six-game series today at UPMC Park in Erie. It's the fourth meeting between the teams, and the season series is tied nine games apiece. This series is the final meeting between the teams this season.

LAST TIME OUT: The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Erie SeaWolves 6-2 Thursday evening at UPMC Park. Erie inflicted all their damage with six runs in the 2nd inning to take an early 6-0 lead. The Sens scored single runs in the 5th and 6th innings to make it 6-2.

CUT TO THE CHASE: Today's starting pitcher Chase Solesky is making his second start for the Senators. In his first start of the season last week against Hartford he allowed three runs in 1.1 innings. Prior to his start last week he made two relief appearance in relief of Josiah Gray. In his first appearance he pitched exceptionally well out of the bullpen as he allowed just one hit in five shutout innings against Bowie.

HARD HITTING HARRIS: Trey Harris has hit in three straight games and has driven in a run in back-to-back games. In his last three games, including two against Erie, Harris has recorded five hits, two doubles, and two RBIs. Over his last three games he has raised his batting average from .200 to .263.

POWER PEN: The Senators' bullpen continued to impress Thursday as they allowed just one run in 6.1 innings of work and retired the last 10 batters faced in order. The Sens' bullpen owns a 2.85 ERA and a .205 BAA, both of which are the best in the Eastern League.

DÉRMIS' DEFENSE: Dérmis Garcia has anchored the infield with confidence at first base. Garcia has played 35 consecutive errorless games - 33 games at first base and two in left field. In those 33 games at first base, Garcia has helped to turn 22 double plays during his streak.

SENATORS AMONG THE LEAGUE LEADERS: Brady House is T2nd in HRs (13) and Dérmis Garcia is T5th in HRs (12)... Andrew Pinckney is T5th in hits (72) and T5th in SBs (16)... on the pitching side Kyle Luckham is 1st in innings pitched (82.2)... Holden Powell is T3rd in holds (5) and Garvin Alston and Tyler Schoff are T8th in holds (4).

ALUMNI WATCH: Andrew Alvarez threw five shutout innings and allowed just three hits in Rochester's 4-3 win over Indianapolis in game one of their doubleheader Thursday.

TODAY IN SENATORS BASEBALL HISTORY: 2014: Bryce Harper, on an injury rehab assignment from the Washington Nationals, ties a single-game franchise record with three homers in the Senators' 10-4 victory at Akron. 2016: Wilmer Difo drives in seven runs as the Senators beat Bowie 13-10 on City Island.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from June 28, 2024

Harrisburg Senators Game Notes at Erie - Harrisburg Senators

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.