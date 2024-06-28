Harrisburg Downed by Erie

June 28, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Erie SeaWolves 2-1 Friday evening at UPMC Park. Erie scored their two runs early thanks to a two-run home run off the bat of Brady Allen in the 2nd inning. The Senators cut the lead in half with a run on an RBI single by Brady House in the 4th. The Senators put runners on second and third with two outs in the 8th inning but did not score.

THE BIG PLAY

With two outs in the bottom of the 2nd inning, Brady Allen put Erie on top 2-0 with a two-run home run.

FILIBUSTERS

Chase Solesky allowed two runs and struck out five in five innings of work... Holden Powell threw 1.2 scoreless innings... Carlos Romero threw a scoreless inning... Andrew Pinckney went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored... Brady House recorded his 34th RBI of the season.

ON THE DOCKET

The Senators and Erie SeaWolves play Game Five of their six-game series at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at UPMC Park. The game can be heard on 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM, Sports Radio Harrisburg, beginning at 5:50 p.m.

