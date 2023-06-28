Pair of Peguero Pops Not Enough for Altoona

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Liover Peguero knocked his 10th and 11th home runs of the season for the Curve in a four-hit game on Wednesday Night, but the Harrisburg Senators overcame four lead changes to defeat Altoona, 6-5, to open the second half of the season at FNB Field.

The first home run for Peguero came in the fifth inning, a solo shot off Harrisburg starter Alemao Hernandez to make it a 2-0 Curve lead. He followed it with another solo shot in the seventh inning off Tyler Beck to score the final run of the game for Altoona, making it 6-5. It is the second multi-homer game for Peguero this season and the sixth of the season for a Curve batter.

The Curve jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the third inning. Peguero knocked a one-out double and advanced to third on a Tsung-Che Cheng single. Abrahan Gutierrez lifted a sacrifice fly to score him and give the Curve the lead. Later, Andres Alvarez hit his sixth home run of the season in the sixth inning, a two-run shot off Hernandez to make it a 4-3 lead for Altoona.

Braxton Ashcraft made his second Double-A start in the contest, working three scoreless innings on one hit and three strikeouts. Justin Meis followed Ashcraft for Altoona, allowing three runs on three hits in two innings. Robert Hassell III knocked a three-run home run off Meis in the fifth inning.

Cameron Junker took the loss for the Curve, allowing three runs in 0.2 innings. He entered the game with a 4-3 Altoona lead in the sixth but allowed four singles and walked one batter. He worked a double-play ball to record two outs but allowed a run to cross home. It was his second blown save of the season and his third loss.

Tahnaj Thomas tossed 1.1 scoreless frames before Tyler Samaniego threw a scoreless eighth inning with two strikeouts. The loss drops Altoona's record to 0-1 in the second half and 34-35 overall.

Altoona continues a six-game road trip with the Harrisburg Senators, Double-A affiliate of the Washington Nationals, on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. Altoona will send RHP Sean Sullivan to the mound to face LHP Dustin Saenz for the Senators.

