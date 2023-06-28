SeaWolves and RubberDucks Postponed

(Erie, PA) - Tonight's Erie SeaWolves game against the Akron RubberDucks has been postponed due to unplayable conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 30 beginning at 5:05 p.m. Both games will be seven-inning contests and one ticket is good for both games, including tickets already in hand for Friday's originally scheduled game. Gates for the June 30 doubleheader will open at 4 p.m. Game two of Friday's doubleheader will not start prior to the regularly scheduled start time of 6:35 p.m.

Tickets from today's game can be exchanged for any remaining 2023 regular season home game for equal or lesser value, subject to availability. Tickets may not be exchanged for SeaWolves playoff games in September.

The SeaWolves and RubberDucks will play a single game on Thursday, June 29 beginning at 6:05 p.m. It will be a Two-Buck Thursday featuring $2 concessions specials of Smith's Hot Dogs, Pepsi soft drinks, popcorn and select domestic draft beers.

Friday, June 30 is Star Wars Night with postgame fireworks presented by VisitErie. The SeaWolves will wear special Star Wars jerseys for both games on Friday's doubleheader. Star Wars characters will be on hand to take photos with fans during game two. Fans will be able to bid on game-worn Star Wars jerseys by visiting MiLBAuctions.com.

