Fightin Phils Shut Out In Series Opener To Richmond

(Reading, PA) - The Reading Fightin Phils struggled offensively in a 6-0 loss to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday night. The R-Phils had only three hits and were shut out for the first time this season. Entering tonight, Reading was one of just two teams in double-A and eight in all of Minor League Baseball to not be shutout this year prior to tonight.

Richmond quickly got to Fightin Phils starting pitcher Victor Vargas in the first inning. Wade Meckler led off the inning with a walk. Meckler reached base four times with two singles and two walks. After Vargas recorded the next two outs, Shane Matheny followed with a single. Andy Thomas cleared the bases with a triple to score Meckler and Matheny, to make it 2-0 Richmond.

The Flying Squirrels added one more in the inning thanks to a single from Brandon Martorano to score Thomas and make it 3-0 Richmond.

The Squirrels bats stayed hot in the top of the second. Hayden Cantrelle started with a double that hit just below the yellow home run line of the Redners Event Center. After Meckler reached on a walk, Vaun Brown blasted a three-run home run to make it 6-0 Richmond.

After a rough first two innings, Vargas pitched well the rest of the way. Vargas allowed only one hit after the second to finish his six innings of work with a season-high four strikeouts and seven hits allowed. Reading pitching in total would allow just two hits after the second inning.

Flying Squirrels starting pitcher Ryan Murphy was dominant in his four innings of work. The right hander did not allow a base runner.

The Fightin Phils finally recorded their first hit of the ballgame in the bottom of the fifth. Ethan Wilson singled off of Richmond reliever Parker Dunshee. Although Casey Martin later reached on a dropped third strike, the R-Phils were unable to capitalize in the inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, Carlos De La Cruz struck out to end his 38-game on base streak. Richmond reliever Blake Rivera recorded the next two outs and secured the victory for Richmond over Reading 6-0.

Dunshee earned the win for Richmond to improve to 1-1 on the season and Vargas suffered the loss for Reading to fall to 1-3 on the year. With the win, Richmond improves to 1-0 in the second half and Reading falls to 0-1 in the new half with the loss.

Reading and Richmond are back in action Thursday night at 7 p.m. RHP Mick Abel is scheduled to start for Reading, and he will go opposite RHP Carson Seymour for Richmond. Pregame coverage is underway at 6:45 p.m. and can be listened to at rphils.com/radio. A video stream is also available on MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

