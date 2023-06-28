Altoona Curve Celebrates Next Chapter with Diamond Baseball Holdings

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve today announced its sale to new owner Diamond Baseball Holdings (DBH), an organization that owns and operates select minor league baseball clubs affiliated with Major League Baseball (MLB). This transition marks 25 years since the Lozinak family first brought professional baseball to Altoona and cultivated a legendary club that will enjoy continued success and growth under DBH ownership. The Curve will continue to be led by General Manager Nate Bowen and the current front office staff in Altoona, at Peoples Natural Gas Field, as the Pittsburgh Pirates' Double-A affiliate.

"The Curve is the pride of our family and will continue to be so. When this all started over two decades ago, we felt confident that - despite being one of the smaller markets in the minor leagues - Altoona was the right community for affiliated baseball. That has been proven true by the tremendous support of Curve fans," said Bob and Joan Lozinak, Managing Members of the Altoona Curve. "Our family will always treat the Peoples Natural Gas Field as our home and welcome fans as our family. We are thrilled that our most recent investment in player-centric improvements to the stadium has solidified the future of baseball in Altoona and we know that our fans will continue to support this team like it is their own."

Under Bob and Joan Lozinak's stewardship, the Curve have welcomed more than seven million fans to its games, graduated over 200 alumni to the major leagues, and recently embarked on a major renovation project that has already begun to deliver exciting upgrades to PNG Field.

"The Lozinaks have created something truly special. Their impact on our community and everyone associated with the Curve, past and present, cannot be overstated," said Nate Bowen, General Manager of the Altoona Curve. "We are thrilled to welcome a new partner that echoes Bob and Joan's enthusiasm for this city. Together with DBH, we look forward to sharing more great baseball and fun experiences with Altoona."

"The Pittsburgh Pirates would like to thank the Lozinak family for their partnership and dedication to our staff, players, and the Curve for the past 25 years," said Ben Cherington, General Manager of the Pittsburgh Pirates. "Today, we are thrilled to welcome DBH, whose ownership of the Altoona club comes with a strong commitment to the local community, the Pirates organization, and Minor League Baseball."

"The passionate support of Altoona Curve fans and the club's rich history are something to celebrate," said Pat Battle and Peter Freund, Executive Chairman and CEO, respectively, of DBH. "DBH is grateful to the Lozinak family for their leadership in Altoona and in the minor leagues, and for entrusting us with the future of the Curve. We are proud to play a role in this next chapter in partnership with the Altoona community and the Pittsburgh Pirates."

Subject to obtaining all necessary approvals from the league and satisfying standard closing conditions, the transaction is expected to be completed promptly.

