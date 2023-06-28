Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats Postponed

Manchester, New Hampshire - Tonight's Portland Sea Dogs and New Hampshire Fisher Cats game has been postponed due to inclement weather. The two teams will make the game up on Friday, June 30 as part of a doubleheader beginning at 5:05pm at Delta Dental Stadium with the second game to follow approximately 30 minutes after. Both games will be seven innings long.

The Sea Dogs and Fisher Cats will play tomorrow, Thursday, June 29th at 7:05pm. RHP Isaac Coffey (0-0, 18.00 ERA) will take the mound for Portland while New Hampshire will send RHP Chad Dallas (3-0, 3.27 ERA) to the bump.

