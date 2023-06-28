RubberDucks and SeaWolves Postponed

Wednesday night's game between the Akron RubberDucks and Erie SeaWolves at UPMC Park in Erie has been postponed due to unplayable conditions. The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, June 30 starting at 5:05 p.m.

The RubberDucks will begin the second half of the season at UPMC Park in Erie on Thursday, June 29 at 6:05 p.m. The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

